In recent months, there's been a concerted effort by some to talk down London because it suits their political agenda.

The truth must hurt for them – because London has once again been crowned the greatest city in the world.

What comes to mind when you hear the word 'London'?

Is it the bustle of Covent Garden? The rumble of the Tube? A morning stroll by the Thames or a lazy Sunday in Victoria Park?

Is it the cultural gems - the Barbican or Shakespeare's Globe? The packed stands at Wembley, and the roaring crowd at Twickenham?

Is it the arepas at Brixton Market, or the flowers on Colombia Road?

Or is it your own neck of the woods – one of the many little villages that make up our modern metropolis?

The answer is different for everyone. But one thing’s for sure: our capital leaves a mark on the hearts of everyone who gets a chance to visit, or is lucky enough to call it home.

The truth is: there are a million things to love.

It’s a city that’s bursting with ambition, innovation and creativity. It’s a place where ideas are born, and where people come to make their voices heard. From the abolitionists to the suffragettes to the anti-apartheid movement, London has long been a force for positive change in the world.

London is a refuge for people who are different. Here, you can find a church, a mosque and a synagogue in the same neighbourhood. And you don't need to have been here for five generations to call yourself a Londoner. If you live here, you belong.

For me, London is home. It’s the city that’s given me everything.

It offered my parents, two hardworking immigrants from Pakistan, a chance to build a better life – providing our family with a roof over our heads in the form of council housing.

It gave me a free, first-rate education. First at school – where free school meals meant my potential was never hampered by hunger – and then at a great university in London.

This city made it possible for me to embark on an exciting and rewarding career. Initially as a human rights lawyer helping to run a business, then as a local MP, representing the place where I grew up, and now, as Mayor of London. It’s a privilege to be able to give back to the city that’s given so much to me and my family.

As an ethnic and religious minority, this city welcomed me with open arms and gave me everything I’ve ever needed to get on in life.

But I know, my story isn’t unique.

Because that’s the beautiful thing about our city – you’re free to be who you want to be, love who you want to love, chase whatever dreams you hold and celebrate whatever background you come from.

There are not many places in the world where you can go from a council estate to becoming Mayor.

But that’s the promise of London – it doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from. If you’re willing to work hard, this city will give you a helping hand, ensuring there’s no limit to what you can achieve.

So when some politicians and commentators talk down London – spreading lies and sowing division – it hurts, for all those who know and love this city.

Because if you walk our streets, you’ll know how baseless their criticisms are. It’s not ‘lawless’. There is no Shariah law. So why the relentless negativity?

I can only imagine they don’t like our city because it’s an engine of social progress. A place that truly values diversity, inclusion, equality and opportunity – and is a shining success because of it.

And if they are against that, then what are they for?

A city that is only for the chosen few? A city where you can get on in life, only if you have the ‘right’ skin colour, the ‘right’ gender, or follow the ‘right’ religion? A city where we fear our neighbours, because they are different from us? Where you are forbidden from celebrating your diverse community and your unique identity?

That’s not the London that I, and millions of Londoners, visitors and investors want. That’s not the London we love. And it’s not a London we will ever settle for, or submit to.

Today, our beautiful city and its values are being threatened. But we cannot just roll over. We must stand up and defend our liberal, progressive, caring capital.

So if, like me, you love London, then my message to you is this:

Let’s defend what we love about it. Let’s strive to protect a London that looks forward, not backwards. Outwards, not inwards. A London where anyone can chase their dreams, and where everyone belongs.

This is the London we love. And this is the London we will never give up.

Sadiq Khan is the Labour Mayor of London.

