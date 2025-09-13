Thousands of people are expected to descend on central London for a “Unite the Kingdom” protest organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Similar numbers are also expected at a Stand Up To Racism counter-demonstration.

Over 1,000 officers will be deployed in London in a bid to prevent to clashes as the organisers of the marches have called for peaceful protests with Tommy Robinson saying today is 'not a time for violence’.

Follow the latest with LBC live below