LIVE: Thousands to march in London for ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest and Stand Up to Racism counter-demonstration
Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson’s 'Unite the Kingdom' protest will be countered by a Stand Up to Racism march
Thousands of people are expected to descend on central London for a “Unite the Kingdom” protest organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
Similar numbers are also expected at a Stand Up To Racism counter-demonstration.
Over 1,000 officers will be deployed in London in a bid to prevent to clashes as the organisers of the marches have called for peaceful protests with Tommy Robinson saying today is 'not a time for violence’.
Today’s protests: Key points
- Right wing protest and Stand Up To Racism counter protest to take place
- Around 1,000 police officers deployed
- Rally to start near Waterloo Bridge around 11am and will march towards Whitehall
- Police set strict conditions to keep rival groups apart
- Tommy Robinson calls for calm saying ‘it’s not a time for violence’
Police to take firm action on any behaviour that 'crosses the line'
Commander Clair Haynes, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said: "We recognise that there are particular concerns for many in London's Muslim communities ahead of the 'Unite the Kingdom' protest given the record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority at previous marches.
Ms Haynes said: "This will be a very busy day with protests, sporting fixtures, concerts and other events.
"The Met is used to delivering the sort of complex and large-scale policing operation that is required to keep the public safe, and we have a detailed plan to do so on Saturday.
"I am grateful to the many hundreds of Met officers who are being deployed away from their day-to-day roles and to the 500 or so officers from around the country who have responded to our request for support.
"The main focus of the operation is on the two protests in central London. We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights, but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur.
"In the run-up to the protests we have been in close contact with the organisers, with local business and community representatives, and with representatives of communities across London more broadly.
"We would ask all those taking part in the protests to be considerate of the communities they are passing through to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. Officers will take a firm line on behaviour that is discriminatory or that crosses the line from protest into hate crime."
Stand Up To Racism counter-protest
The SUTR protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching via Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a rally.
The march will be led by hundreds of women, SUTR said, including independent MP Diane Abbott.
Samira Ali, national organiser for SUTR, said: "Our demonstration will be sending a message loud and clear: we are united against the far right threat. Women don't need the far right to keep us safe."
Not a time for violence, says Robinson
Tommy Robinson has called on attendees of his rally to not wear masks, drink alcohol or be violent.
In a video on X he said: "It's not a time for riots. It's not a time for violence. It's a time where you come and you stand proudly for your country."
He added: "This is an imperative message and an important message: we have to control ourselves."
Thousands of protesters to descend on London
Thousands of people are set to descend on London for a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally organised by activist Tommy Robinson.
A huge Stand Up To Racism UK rally is also taking place at the same time.
The Met Police has drafted in reinforcements with around 1,000 officers on the streets amid fears of violence.
Tensions have been heightened by the assassination of US right wing activist Charlie Kirk. Robinson has been using the death of the American Conservative influencer to drive support for the ‘freedom of speech’ protest.