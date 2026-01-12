‘London is safe’, police boss declares, moments after officers ‘find zombie knife under gangster’s bed’
The Met’s Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said the capital ‘does not deserve the reputation it has’, as the murder rate dropped to its lowest level on record.
The number of people being murdered in London has fallen to its lowest rate since 1997, after official figures revealed an 11% drop in homicides last year.
97 victims were recorded in the capital in 2025, with just eight teenagers.
The Met’s leadership has put the reduction down to a renewed focus on tackling crime in neighbourhoods, while using precision tactics to go after the most dangerous offenders.
Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes told LBC that ‘London is safe and doesn’t deserve the reputation it often gets online’, just moments after he watched a zombie knife being retrieved from a suspected gangster’s house in North London, as part of a raid on several homes.
He said: “We're bearing down on gangs causing violence and harm in communities. We’ve seen, per capita, a lower homicide rate in London in 2025 than ever before in our records and that's the product of this kind of activity.
“The fact of the matter is that we've seen tragic events, of course, each in their own right, but a lower number this year than in the last 10 years.
“And with London growing, we've got a bigger, safer London. Our message, not just to Londoners, but to the world, is that the facts speak for themself. London is safe and getting safer.”
Around 120 officers were involved in dawn raids across eight addresses linked to the same housing estate last Thursday.
At least four men were arrested, aged in their 20s and 30s, for drug and weapons offences.
The three British nationals and one Somalian have since been charged.
One of the officers involved in the raid on Thursday told LBC they’d found “a lot of weapons and a lot of drugs” inside one of the homes.
“We've recovered a large zombie knife, a small flick knife and a knuckle duster knife,” he said, as he held the rambo-style blade inside an evidence box.
“It's probably 30 or 40 inches long, with a 25 inch blade, and a corrugated top and it was found in a sheath under the bed or under the pillow of the subject this morning, so it was readily accessible right next to the bed.
“These are so easy to get hold of, so easy to use, and the damage it can do is ridiculous,” he added.
The government made it illegal to possess, manufacture, sell or import zombie knives in England and Wales in September 2024.
Figures from last year showed violent incidents resulting in injury fell by a fifth in London and reported gun discharges were less than half of what they were seven years ago.
The Met has revealed 1600 arrests were made in 2025 of suspected gangsters linked to violence, drugs and county lines exploitation.
Work by London’s Violence Reduction Unit has also been praised for targeted interventions into the lives of more than half a million young people, to divert them away from criminality.
The figures show the number of teenagers killed last year was 73% lower than in 2021.
Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “Three years ago, I pledged that we would make London safer through more trust and less crime.
“London’s record-low homicide rate is the result of relentless work: arresting 1,000 more offenders each month, using innovative technology such as live facial recognition to solve more crime, and taking precise action against the most dangerous gangs, organised criminals, and predatory men who target women and children.
“The results speak for themselves: fewer lives lost, fewer families shattered. Every murder is a tragedy, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to drive down serious violence. This work will not stop, and neither will our determination to keep Londoners safe.”
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan told LBC: “I’m passionate in believing you have to be both tough on crime but also the complex causes of crime.
“Without excusing criminality that means targeting deprivation, poverty, alienation and a lack of opportunity. We’ve had too many youth clubs close down, so from City Hall we’re investing in them and that’s one of the reasons why we’re seeing these remarkable figures: enforcement, prevention and intervention.
“I’m not complacent at all but the evidence shows our sustained focus and record investment has led to the lowest number of homicides in London since records began per capita."