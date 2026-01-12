The Met’s Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said the capital ‘does not deserve the reputation it has’, as the murder rate dropped to its lowest level on record.

By Henry Moore

The number of people being murdered in London has fallen to its lowest rate since 1997, after official figures revealed an 11% drop in homicides last year.

97 victims were recorded in the capital in 2025, with just eight teenagers. The Met's leadership has put the reduction down to a renewed focus on tackling crime in neighbourhoods, while using precision tactics to go after the most dangerous offenders. Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes told LBC that 'London is safe and doesn't deserve the reputation it often gets online', just moments after he watched a zombie knife being retrieved from a suspected gangster's house in North London, as part of a raid on several homes.

He said: “We're bearing down on gangs causing violence and harm in communities. We’ve seen, per capita, a lower homicide rate in London in 2025 than ever before in our records and that's the product of this kind of activity. “The fact of the matter is that we've seen tragic events, of course, each in their own right, but a lower number this year than in the last 10 years. “And with London growing, we've got a bigger, safer London. Our message, not just to Londoners, but to the world, is that the facts speak for themself. London is safe and getting safer.” Around 120 officers were involved in dawn raids across eight addresses linked to the same housing estate last Thursday. At least four men were arrested, aged in their 20s and 30s, for drug and weapons offences. The three British nationals and one Somalian have since been charged. One of the officers involved in the raid on Thursday told LBC they’d found “a lot of weapons and a lot of drugs” inside one of the homes.

