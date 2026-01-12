Londoners feel it every time they hesitate before taking their phone out on the street, every time a parent worries about their child getting home, every time a shopkeeper shrugs because there is no point calling the police anymore.

Under Sadiq Khan, London has become more dangerous. London accounts for nearly a third of all knife crime in England and almost half of all knife-point robberies, despite being home to just over fifteen per cent of the population. That imbalance is the product of a decade of failure at City Hall.

In the early part of the last decade, knife crime in London dropped by nearly a third. That period coincided with a Conservative Mayor and a Metropolitan Police Commissioner willing to use the tools available to them, including stop and search, targeted patrols and visible policing. The result was fewer stabbings and fewer victims.

But under Khan, that approach was steadily dismantled. Between 2021 and 2024, the use of stop-and-search fell by more than half. Over the same period, knife crime surged. In 2024 alone, nearly 17,000 knife crime offences were recorded in London, an increase of more than eighty per cent compared to a decade earlier. A direct consequence of retreat.

The same story plays out across robbery and theft. Mobile phone snatching has become normalised. In 2024, more than 81,000 mobile phones were stolen in London. Theft from the person has exploded, rising by over 170 per cent in just three years. These are crimes committed in broad daylight, outside stations and on high streets, yet the mayor refuses to act.

What makes this worse is the near-total absence of consequences. Only one in twenty robberies in London is solved. For theft from the person, the figure is closer to one in 170. Criminals know the odds, and so do victims.

Even when offenders are caught, the proportion of criminals receiving immediate custodial sentences has fallen sharply over the last decade. Fewer arrests, fewer charges, fewer sentences, but more victims. This is the backdrop against which the mayor asks Londoners to believe things are improving.

The truth is that Sadiq Khan has spent years prioritising pet projects over policing. He has been quicker to condemn officers than criminals.

Londoners see through this. They know that fewer officers on the street means more crime. They know that visible policing deters violence. They know that when stop and search disappears, knives do not. No amount of warm words can override lived experience.

Sadiq Khan has had nearly a decade to fix this. Yet, crime has risen, enforcement has fallen, and trust has drained away. Londoners are left paying the price.

That is why the Conservative plan starts where the crime actually is.

A small number of streets account for a huge share of violence. Just four per cent of neighbourhoods generate more than a quarter of all knife crime. That’s where policing should be.

And that is why the next Conservative Government will introduce hotspot policing. Hotspot policing is built around that reality, focusing police resources where they can have the greatest impact instead of spreading them thinly across entire force areas. Hotspot policing is at the heart of the Conservative Party’s policing plan.

These are the streets and neighbourhoods where repeat violence, robbery and antisocial behaviour are most likely to occur, often at predictable times of day and days of the week. Each hotspot will have two officers assigned to it. This is where policing effort has the greatest impact.

The Home Office’s Grip programme found that at least 90,000 patrols were carried out by the forces receiving bespoke hot spot policing funding in the year ending March 2023, and over 85,000 weapons were collected. In the year ending March 2022, there was a 7 per cent reduction in violence and robbery offences in the hotspots patrolled.

The next Conservative Government will mandate intense hotspot patrolling of the 2,000 neighbourhoods with the most violent crime, including robbery. These neighbourhoods represent 5 per cent of the country but 25 per cent of violent crime.

In practical terms, this means dedicated officers in your area, deployed for the 40 highest-risk hours each week, patrolling in pairs, every week of the year. Nationally, this requires around 5,500 officers delivering 8.3 million patrol hours annually and is forecast to prevent around 35,000 crimes. Locally, it means a sustained police presence where crime happens, not abstract promises or occasional patrols.

This approach will be backed by technology. Live facial recognition has already helped police make over 1,000 arrests across England and Wales, between January 2024 and July 2025, including a 70 per cent reduction in robbery at the Notting Hill Carnival. The next Conservative Government will require every force to deploy facial recognition routinely in high-crime areas.

Hotspot policing forms part of the Conservative Party’s wider plan to refocus policing on crime prevention, public protection, and visible enforcement. Backed by the Conservatives £47 billion Savings Plan and fully funded with £800 million a year, we will recruit 10,000 new police officers as part of a major crackdown on violent and sexual crime, launch a statutory, judge-led grooming gangs inquiry with the power to hold officials properly accountable, triple stop and search to get knives and weapons off the streets, scrap Non-Crime Hate Incidents, saving over 60,000 police hours and focusing officers on real crime, and give the Home Secretary the power to set binding operational priorities across all police forces.

Taken together, these measures mean policing that is targeted and visible, marking a new era of accountability and action. Relentless hotspot policing, an expanded stop and search regime, and smarter use of technology to keep dangerous offenders off the streets.

____________________

Chris Philp MP is Shadow Home Secretary.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk