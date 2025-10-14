Sports days across London schools were plunged into chaos after a slew of incidents of bad behaviour from watching parents.

Read more: One in 10 young carers have missed school exam due to looking after loved ones

The group’s director, Nicola Ryan, cited a slew of bizarre behaviours from parents, including “cutting across finish lines” and “abuse towards officials and other children”.

Adults received letters from the school group last week telling them they could no longer attend “the sports events we deliver to our affiliated schools during the school day”.

Parents were banned from sporting events run by the Merton School Sport Partnership, which puts on activity days across southwest London, due to “concerning behaviours” like cutting in front of children during races.

These parents contributed to creating a “stressful environment for the participants, with too much pressure around performance and winning at all costs”, Ryan added.

Parents even attempted to override coaches at points, arguing with officials about rules and decisions.

“We hope you will appreciate that our decision is in the best interest and for the safety and welfare of all the children taking part,” the letter to parents added.

Wimbledon MP Paul Kohler told the Times it is “deeply disappointing the behaviour of a minority of parents has led to this outcome, which penalises the vast majority who have always behaved responsively and supportively.”

He added: “Whilst I understand how disappointed those parents will be, I know they, like me, would not want any child, teacher, or volunteer to ever feel unsafe or threatened at what should be an enjoyable family-friendly event. The focus must always be on creating a positive environment for young people to enjoy sport and develop teamwork and confidence,” he added.

“I hope this is a temporary measure to provide the space needed to reset expectations around respect and sportsmanship. With co-operation between the Merton School Sport Partnership, schools and parents, I am confident we can find a solution that addresses unacceptable conduct while allowing families to share in their children’s sporting achievements.”