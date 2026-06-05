A London council has been accused of sexism after saying more e-bikes on its streets would help women to fulfil their “traditional domestic responsibilities.”

Kingston Council made the remark in an impact assessment for the roll-out of 500 more e-bikes in the borough.

The council document states: “Electric bikes may increase women’s access to cycling and physical activity by making it easier for women to meet their traditional domestic responsibilities, as well as stay looking ‘nice’ on a bike.”

“E-bikes are also challenging sexism in cycling in important ways; making bike retail and repair environments more inclusive for women, challenging sexism in bike design and marketing and increasing women’s sense of confidence and entitlement to occupy the road space.

“They are also opening up more empowering and enjoyable opportunities for physical activity to a wider group of women.”

“Kingston Council E-Bike sexist horror,” one woman posted on Facebook.

The council has since changed the wording following an investigation and issued an apology, according to the London Standard.

The council stressed: “We are committed to fairness and equality of opportunity, working with communities and partners to ensure Kingston is a place where we celebrate diversity, tackle inequality and strive to ensure that everyone feels safe, valued, and heard.”

“From our investigations into how this happened we understand this description was a direct quote from a peer reviewed academic paper which was used as part of the research to inform the assessment,” it said.

“While the research quoted highlights how the availability of e-bikes is challenging sexism and making cycling more accessible for some women, we accept that using the quote, especially in isolation and without reference, is likely to cause offence, therefore it should never have been included in the EQIA (equality impact assessment).”