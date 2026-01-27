The UK's best gastropub has been named, hailed as serving 'the best Guinness in London'.

The Devonshire, bordering Piccadilly Circus and Soho, beat the reigning champions for the number one slot.

The 'Dev', co-owned by Oisín Rogers, Charlie Carroll and Ashley Palmer-Watts, is known for serving the 'best Guinness in London'.

“I’m overwhelmed but extremely happy,” Mr Rogers said.

"Pubs are f****** brilliant.

“London’s amazing: people are still drinking pints, and people are out eating good food.

"Food and drink matter, of course, but it’s the people that matter most and the team at the Devonshire are just brilliant.

"Charlie and Ashley, of course, but also [general manager] Sujan Chowdhury and [head chef] Carlos Santos are the absolute best, and without the best, you can’t do well in the pub business."

The pub offers a set menu with two courses of Gastropub fare for £25, or three for £29, with the same menu since it opened in 2023.

Last year's number one pub, The Unruly Pig in Suffolk, slipped to second place.

