The UK's best gastropub revealed - but has your local made the list?
The UK's best gastropub has been named, hailed as serving 'the best Guinness in London'.
The Devonshire, bordering Piccadilly Circus and Soho, beat the reigning champions for the number one slot.
The 'Dev', co-owned by Oisín Rogers, Charlie Carroll and Ashley Palmer-Watts, is known for serving the 'best Guinness in London'.
“I’m overwhelmed but extremely happy,” Mr Rogers said.
"Pubs are f****** brilliant.
“London’s amazing: people are still drinking pints, and people are out eating good food.
"Food and drink matter, of course, but it’s the people that matter most and the team at the Devonshire are just brilliant.
"Charlie and Ashley, of course, but also [general manager] Sujan Chowdhury and [head chef] Carlos Santos are the absolute best, and without the best, you can’t do well in the pub business."
The pub offers a set menu with two courses of Gastropub fare for £25, or three for £29, with the same menu since it opened in 2023.
Last year's number one pub, The Unruly Pig in Suffolk, slipped to second place.
The UK's top 50 Gastopubs ranked:
- The Devonshire, Soho
- The Unruly Pig, Suffolk
- The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate
- The Woolpack Inn, Gloucestershire
- The Star Inn, York
- The Angel at Hetton, Yorkshire
- Parkers Arms, Lancashire
- The Rat Inn Northumberland
- The Rum Fox, Lancashire
- The Cornish Arms, Devon
- Canton Arms, Stockwell
- The Dog at Wingham, Kent
- The Abbey Inn, Yorkshire
- The Three Horseshoes, Somerset
- The Board Chare, Northumberland
- The Gunton Arms, Norfolk
- The Baring, Islington
- The Merry Harriers, Hambledon
- The Fordwich Arms, Kent
- The Bell Inn, Oxfordshire
- The Kentish Hare, Kent
- The Crown, Burchetts Green
- Marksman Public House, London
- The Hero of Maida, Maida Vale
- The Kerfield Arms, Camberwell
- The Sportsman, Kent
- The Mariners, Cornwall
- The Bull, Oxfordshire, Charlbury
- The Coach, Buckinghamshire
- The Highland Laddie, West Yorkshire
- The Pipe and Glass, Yorkshire
- The Silver Cup, Harpenden
- The Waterman's Arms, Barnes
- Heft, Cumbria
- The Tamil Crown, Islington
- Harwood Arms, Fulham
- The Killingworth Castle, Oxfordshire
- The Gurnard's Head, Cornwall
- The Bull & Last, Highgate
- The Kinneuchar Inn, Fife
- The Tartan Fox, Cornwall
- Queen of Cups, Somerset
- The Kave of Clubs, Shoreditch
- The Mason's Arms, Oxfordshire
- The Wild Rabbit, Oxfordshire
- The Black Bear Inn, Monmouthshire
- The French House, Soho
- The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling, Berkshire
- Shibden Mill Inn, Yorkshire
- The White House, Cheshire
The award comes from Estrella Damm-sponsored Top 50 Gastropubs awards.