Three teens, aged 14 and 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in south London
17-year-old Jamal Coombes was stabbed to death in Battersea
Three teenagers have been arrested after the death of 17-year-old Jamal Coombes, who was stabbed in Battersea, south-west London, in the early hours of Saturday.
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Officers were called to Glycena Road, Battersea, at 4.20am and found Jamal seriously injured, the Metropolitan Police said.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.
On Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder.
They all remain in custody.
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'Tragic death'
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is the Senior Investigating Officer leading this inquiry for the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Jamal’s loved ones following his tragic death.
“I understand the impact this incident has had on the local community. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to speak with one of our officers on patrol in the area this week.
“As our enquiries continue, I am appealing directly to the public. We believe that there was an altercation prior to the assault, so if you were in the Lavender Hill area between 03:30 hrs and 05:00hrs, specifically Glycena Road, Acanthus Road or Pountney Road, and witnessed a group of men running, please come forward.
“Any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could prove crucial. CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage may provide vital evidence.
“I would also urge members of the public not to assume that information has already been shared, any detail could be of significant importance to the investigation.”