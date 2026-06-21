Three teenagers have been arrested after the death of 17-year-old Jamal Coombes, who was stabbed in Battersea, south-west London, in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to Glycena Road, Battersea, at 4.20am and found Jamal seriously injured, the Metropolitan Police said.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

They all remain in custody.

Read more: Man charged over spate of ‘anti-Muslim’ attacks in Edinburgh

Read more: Man, 21, dead and another wounded after double stabbing on London's Primrose Hill