A 24-year-old woman has died and a man in his 20s has been injured following a double stabbing in Hayes, west London.

On Sunday morning, emergency services were called to a property on Uxbridge Road following reports of a stabbing.

The woman was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her stab injuries. Another man was found outside the property also with stab injuries. His condition is not yet known.

He was taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been caused by jumping from a window, the force added.f murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been caused from jumping from a window.