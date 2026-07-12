Woman, 24, dead and man injured in double stabbing in west London - as police say suspect 'jumped out window'
A 24-year-old woman has died and a man in his 20s has been injured following a double stabbing in Hayes, west London.
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On Sunday morning, emergency services were called to a property on Uxbridge Road following reports of a stabbing.
The woman was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her stab injuries. Another man was found outside the property also with stab injuries. His condition is not yet known.
He was taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been caused by jumping from a window, the force added.f murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He was taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been caused from jumping from a window.
'Shocking incident'
Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo said: “This is a shocking incident which has tragically resulted in one woman losing her life and another man in hospital with injuries.
“Our thoughts at this time are with both victims and their loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers.
“Our enquiries are in the early stages but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.
“However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything or who has any information that could assist our investigation.
“We know this incident will have caused significant concern in the community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 2501/12JUL.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.