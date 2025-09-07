London Underground services were disrupted on Sunday at the start of walkouts by thousands of workers which will cause travel disruption in the capital.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), including drivers, signallers and maintenance workers, launched a series of strikes over pay and conditions which will lead to huge disruption for millions of travellers.

Transport for London (TfL) warned there will be few or no services between Monday and Thursday, as disruption started on Sunday.

TfL has offered a 3.4% pay rise which it described as "fair" and said it cannot afford to meet the RMT's demand for a cut in the working week.

Nick Dent, London Underground's (LU) director of customer operations, said union demands for a cut in the 35-hour week were "simply unaffordable" and would cost hundreds of millions of pounds.

The last Tube-wide strike was three years ago, over pay and pensions, but Mr Dent said next week's action will be different because separate groups of workers will walk out on different days.

"It will be very damaging for us," he added.