Widespread 20mph speed limits on roads have been blamed for London being crowned the slowest capital city in the world.

It took an average of three minutes and 38 seconds to travel one kilometres (0.6 miles) in the centre of London last year, location technology company TomTom said.

Colombia’s Barranquilla was the only one of the 492 towns or cities studied whose roads had an average speed slower than London’s last year.

Reducing speed limits from 30mph to 20mph has been one of Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan’s key transport policies as part of his ambition to reduce road casualties.

Transport for London’s website states that more than half of the capital’s roads now have a 20mph limit.

It adds that a person is five times more likely to be killed if they are hit by a vehicle travelling at 30mph rather than 20mph.

