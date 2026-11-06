Londoners are facing the prospect of miserable commutes well into the New Year after a series of 24-hour walkouts were announced in a row over working arrangements.

The union, which represents Tube workers, announced eight days of strikes will take place in November, December, January and February.

The walkouts will take place between Thursday, November 26 and Thursday, February 25.

The RMT and TfL have been locked in talks over plans for a four-day work week for Tube drivers.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: "London Underground is attempting to dress up a wholesale attack on drivers' working conditions as a voluntary four-day week.

"But there is nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up existing protections whether they work four days or five, and threatens those who refuse with displacement from their depots.

"Our members are being asked to spend more time driving trains, accept longer and more unpredictable shifts and surrender agreements that have been negotiated and defended over many years.

"This is not about improving work-life balance. It is about squeezing more work out of fewer drivers while giving management greater flexibility at the expense of our members.

"RMT is not opposed to a genuine four-day working week that benefits our members, but we will not accept it being used as a vehicle for job cuts, intensified working and the erosion of terms and conditions.

"London Underground must withdraw these damaging proposals and engage seriously with the union to reach a negotiated settlement.

"Our members are determined to defend their jobs, working conditions and the safety of the Underground, and they have our union's full support in taking strike action."

The 24-hour strikes will begin at noon on the following dates: