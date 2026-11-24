Further Tube strikes have been called this week in the first of eight walkouts planned by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) in a row about working conditions.

RMT leaders have been unable to reach an agreement with Transport for London (TfL) to end the planned walkouts, which means the first 24 hour strike will begin on Thursday.

The union is continuing to take action in opposition to the implementation of new shift patterns, including a voluntary four-day work week - which it says will lead to earlier starts and later finishes for drivers.

RMT leader Eddie Dempsey said: “But there is nothing voluntary about a scheme that forces drivers to give up existing protections whether they work four days or five, and threatens those who refuse with displacement from their depots."

TfL has said there will be some disruption on all of the Tube lines, although they are all set to provide some service, while the Elizabeth line, Docklands Light Railway and London Overground will be unaffected.

It has advised passengers to check before they travel and warned that buses may be busier than usual.

Nick Dent, TFL's director of customer operations for the Underground, said: “This will give our colleagues a real, meaningful choice on their working pattern without having to change where they work.

“Given that we have provided this new option after their feedback, we urge the RMT to put this proposal to their members.”

There was also disruption on the Piccadilly line last week when another union, the TSSA, walked out after what they called an unfair dismissal of a member - who was sacked for working a second job while on sick pay.