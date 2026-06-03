Is the London tube strike still on? Dates, times and line details
Is the London Underground tube strike still going ahead as planned tomorrow? Here are all the details including when, what times and which lines are affected.
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Union members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) went ahead with their strike on Tuesday June 2nd causing severe disruption across London.
And while the city's tube transport links were back in action on Wednesday, it seems a further London tube strike planned for Thursday 4th June will also go ahead as talks to resolve the action have failed.
Following 24 hours of severe disruption across the country's capital, Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has urged the RMT and TfL to get together and agree on a plan to avoid further strike action on the tube lines. Transport bosses also apologised for the "difficult' day of travelling.
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So is June's second London tube strike still on? Here's the dates, times and all the tube line information you need.
Is the London tube strike still on?
As it stands, the London tube strike scheduled for Thursday 4th June 2026 will still go ahead as planned as union and transport bosses failed to come to an agreement.
The action will see tube line drivers walk out for a second time over the proposal for longer working days with growing concerns for driver safety and well-being.
When is the next London tube strike?
As it stands, Thursday 4th June is the last remaining planned tube strike for the month.
However, if a deal is still not met soon, the city can expect to see more walkouts planned.
What time is the London tube strike on Thursday 4th June?
It's a full 24 hours of strike action across London as it begins from one minute past midnight all the way until 23:59.
This means a normal service should be resumed by the morning of the 5th.
Which London tube lines are affected by the June strike?
Disruption is expected across all lines on the underground, however, there will be no service on:
- Circle line
- Piccadilly line
- Metropolitan line (between Baker Street and Aldgate)
- Central line (between White City and Liverpool Street)
On strike days, there will be a limited service before 6.30am and customers should complete their journey by 9pm.
Why are TfL drivers striking and what has the union said?
Longer days but a four day week has been proposed by TfL despite mot drivers opposing the new proposal.
With concerns over driver safety and welfare, the RMT union general secretary Eddie Dempsey has said: "We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process. But despite our best efforts, TfL seem unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action.
"This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators. The approach of TfL is not one which leads to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute."
TfL has insisted the four-day week is optional and added: "We continue to urge the RMT to work with us to resolve their questions on the proposed four-day week and to suspend any future action while that work is completed."