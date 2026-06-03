London has witnessed a series of strikes in June 2026 due to on-going discussion over driver's contracts. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is the London Underground tube strike still going ahead as planned tomorrow? Here are all the details including when, what times and which lines are affected.

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Union members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) went ahead with their strike on Tuesday June 2nd causing severe disruption across London. And while the city's tube transport links were back in action on Wednesday, it seems a further London tube strike planned for Thursday 4th June will also go ahead as talks to resolve the action have failed. Following 24 hours of severe disruption across the country's capital, Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has urged the RMT and TfL to get together and agree on a plan to avoid further strike action on the tube lines. Transport bosses also apologised for the "difficult' day of travelling. Read more: Iran and US trade strikes as Kuwait comes under fire Read more: Why London cannot afford another decade like this one So is June's second London tube strike still on? Here's the dates, times and all the tube line information you need.

London saw busy tubes and a hugely disrupted service during strikes. Picture: Getty

Is the London tube strike still on? As it stands, the London tube strike scheduled for Thursday 4th June 2026 will still go ahead as planned as union and transport bosses failed to come to an agreement. The action will see tube line drivers walk out for a second time over the proposal for longer working days with growing concerns for driver safety and well-being. When is the next London tube strike? As it stands, Thursday 4th June is the last remaining planned tube strike for the month. However, if a deal is still not met soon, the city can expect to see more walkouts planned. What time is the London tube strike on Thursday 4th June? It's a full 24 hours of strike action across London as it begins from one minute past midnight all the way until 23:59. This means a normal service should be resumed by the morning of the 5th.

TfL apologised for the disruption to services at the beginning of June. Picture: Getty