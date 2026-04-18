Strikes by London Underground drivers will go ahead next week, threatening travel chaos for commuters and visitors to the capital.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed that its members will walk out from 12 noon for 24 hours on Tuesday April 21 and Thursday April 23, accusing Transport for London (TfL) of imposing a new four-day working week.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process, but despite our best efforts, TfL seem unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action.

“This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators.

“The approach of TfL is not one which leads to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute.”

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