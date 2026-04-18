London Underground drivers to go ahead with 24-hour strike
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union confirmed that its members will walk out from 12 noon for 24 hours on Tuesday April 21 and Thursday April 23
Strikes by London Underground drivers will go ahead next week, threatening travel chaos for commuters and visitors to the capital.
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The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed that its members will walk out from 12 noon for 24 hours on Tuesday April 21 and Thursday April 23, accusing Transport for London (TfL) of imposing a new four-day working week.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process, but despite our best efforts, TfL seem unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action.
“This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators.
“The approach of TfL is not one which leads to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute.”
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TfL said services will vary across lines and urged passengers to check before they travel.
Some bus routes in the capital operated by Stagecoach will be affected by a separate 24-hour strike from 5am on Friday April 24.
Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We have set out proposals to the RMT for a four-day working week.
“This allows us to offer train operators an additional day off, whilst at the same time bringing London Underground in line with the working patterns of other train operating companies, improving reliability and flexibility at no additional cost.
“The changes would be voluntary, there would be no reduction in contractual hours and those who wish to continue a five-day working week pattern would be able to do so.”