London Underground and Bus strike dates as four days of travel chaos expected
When strikes are taking place and why is union taking action, as RMT walkouts to hit passengers in the capital over four days this spring
Tube and Bus staff strikes are set to bring four days of travel chaos on the eve of the London Marathon next week, with unions announcing walkouts due to pay and conditions.
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As hundreds of thousands come to the city for the 26.2 mile run on April 26, two London Underground lines will not run at all for two 24-hour periods, while other lines will have stretches out of action.
There will also be bus delays towards the end of next week, as two unions take action. This is despite a recent pay rise to Tube staff, which led the RMT union to call off action in March.
Transport for London has said that passengers should check before they travel on the network on affected days.
Here are all of the key details.
Which Tube lines are affected by the strike?
Transport for London (TfL) has said the Piccadilly and Circle lines will not run at all during the strike.
Additionally, there will be no service on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, or on the Central line between White City and Aldgate.
There will be a reduced service and potentially delays on all other Tube lines.
The Elizabeth line, DLR, and Croydon tram, which are not considered part of the Underground network, will run as normal - but are likely to be busier as passengers try to find ways to make their journeys.
TfL added that Tuesday and Thursday morning journeys should not be overly affected.
Why are RMT union members striking?
The union has called the action to protest TfL introducing a four-day working week for staff, which complainants have said leaves members working too-long hours - even on a reduced day schedule.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: "Through our show of industrial strength and unity, we have forced management into a position where they are now willing to seriously engage with the issues our members want addressing.
"Further talks will take place and the dispute remains live."
TfL has called the strikes "unnecessary" and pointed to a recent, above inflation, pay rise for all Tube staff.
Will London buses be impacted by strike action?
Yes, around 300 bus drivers are set to take action, on Friday, April 24 only, as part of a separate strike action confirmed by Unite the Union.
TfL has said that a limited number of bus routes will be impacted in east London.
The 8, N8, 25, N25, 45, 205 and N205, which all connect Bow bus garage to central London and Westfield Stratford City, will have a reduced service throughout the whole day
Why is Unite striking?
The Union has called for action over its shifts and pay - with members stating that they feel that rest periods are inadequate and dangerous.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members at Bow bus garage should not be risking their lives just to go to work.
"The situation is appalling, not just for workers but the general public. Stagecoach needs to take drivers' concerns seriously and act immediately. Drivers at Bow bus garage have Unite's complete support during this dispute."