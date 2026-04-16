When strikes are taking place and why is union taking action, as RMT walkouts to hit passengers in the capital over four days this spring

RMT action will see several Tube lines hit in London. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tube and Bus staff strikes are set to bring four days of travel chaos on the eve of the London Marathon next week, with unions announcing walkouts due to pay and conditions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As hundreds of thousands come to the city for the 26.2 mile run on April 26, two London Underground lines will not run at all for two 24-hour periods, while other lines will have stretches out of action. There will also be bus delays towards the end of next week, as two unions take action. This is despite a recent pay rise to Tube staff, which led the RMT union to call off action in March. Transport for London has said that passengers should check before they travel on the network on affected days. Here are all of the key details.

The Tube lines that are running are expected to be busier. Picture: Alamy

When is the Tube strike? The action will primarily upset the Tube schedule, and the Underground strike will begin from midday on Tuesday, April 21, and this will last until 11.59am on Wednesday, April 23. The second day of strike action will be from midday on Thursday, April 23, which will last until 11.59am on Friday, April 24. Further ahead, strikes will be held from May 19-20, May 21-22, June 16-17, and June 18-19. In each case, the strikes are held from midday of the first day to 11.59am on the second.

Which Tube lines are affected by the strike? Transport for London (TfL) has said the Piccadilly and Circle lines will not run at all during the strike. Additionally, there will be no service on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, or on the Central line between White City and Aldgate. There will be a reduced service and potentially delays on all other Tube lines. The Elizabeth line, DLR, and Croydon tram, which are not considered part of the Underground network, will run as normal - but are likely to be busier as passengers try to find ways to make their journeys. TfL added that Tuesday and Thursday morning journeys should not be overly affected.

The Elizabeth line - seen here at Farringdon - might be required to do some heavy lifting. Picture: Alamy