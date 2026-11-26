A normal service is expected until around 10am on Thursday before Tube services start to reduce.

London Underground drivers to launch 24-hour strike. Picture: Jim Gibson/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The first of a series of 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers will disrupt services across the capital on Thursday.

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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at midday after talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day week. Transport for London (TfL) advised passengers to check before they travel, warning of disruption before, during and after the strike. A normal service is expected until around 10am on Thursday before Tube services start to reduce. TfL said that from midday, most services are expected to run but there will be disruption on all lines. No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day or on the Waterloo & City line after midday. Read more: At least 30 killed in fire after fuel tanker overturns on ring road in Cairo Read more: Poundland falls into administration with 11,000 jobs at risk

No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day or on the Waterloo & City line after midday. Picture: Steve Tulley/Alamy

On Friday, services are expected to start later than normal, with disruption across all lines until around midday. From then, there will be continued disruption through the afternoon and evening as services return to normal by around 6pm. TfL said it had revised proposals for a voluntary four-day week for train drivers, with an option to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee of remaining at the same depot now part of the proposal. Aslef has backed the proposals and its members will be working normally. Nick Dent, director of customer operations for London Underground, stressed that the proposals were voluntary and denied union claims that drivers were being asked to spend more time driving trains, increasing levels of fatigue. He said: “We have made some significant changes to our proposals and have asked the RMT to put these to their members. “The proposals will lead to a more reliable service and will improve work/life balance.”

Planned strike action affecting London Underground 📢



Strikes by RMT Tube drivers will affect all Tube services on:



- Thursday 26 November

- Friday 27 November



Other TfL services such as buses, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground and Trams will be running as normal… pic.twitter.com/kI56hAfIhf — TfL (@TfL) November 23, 2026