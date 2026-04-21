London Underground drivers to walk out for 24-hour strike
The first 24-hour Tube strike will start at 12pm today, with a second expected to start at 12pm on Thursday.
London Underground drivers will strike today in a row over pay and jobs, threatening travel chaos for commuters and visitors to the capital.
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Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members will walk out from 12 noon for 24 hours today (Tuesday, April 21) and again on Thursday, April 23, accusing Transport for London (TfL) of imposing a new four-day working week.
TfL said services will vary across lines and urged passengers to check before they travel.
Until mid-morning, there will be normal services, but services will be slowing down from late morning.
After midday, there will be "significant disruption" on all lines, continuing through the following day.
Tube services that do run will finish early, so passengers are advised to aim to have completed any journey by 8pm.
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Tomorrow (Wednesday, April 22), Tube services that do run will start later than normal, with no service expected before 7.30am.
There will continue to be significant disruption on all lines until midday. By the afternoon and evening, services will be slowly recovering, with some disruption likely until the evening.
A further 24-hour strike following the same process will then begin on Thursday, lasting into Friday.
Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, and tram services will be running normally on strike days
Some bus routes in the capital operated by Stagecoach will be affected by a separate 24-hour strike from 5am on Friday April 24.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process, but despite our best efforts, TfL seem unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action.
“This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators.
“The approach of TfL is not one which leads to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute.”
Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We have set out proposals to the RMT for a four-day working week.
“This allows us to offer train operators an additional day off, whilst at the same time bringing London Underground in line with the working patterns of other train operating companies, improving reliability and flexibility at no additional cost.
“The changes would be voluntary, there would be no reduction in contractual hours and those who wish to continue a five-day working week pattern would be able to do so.”