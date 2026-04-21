The first 24-hour Tube strike will start at 12pm today, with a second expected to start at 12pm on Thursday.

Commuters travel on the London Underground as strike notices warn of planned industrial action by RMT union member. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

London Underground drivers will strike today in a row over pay and jobs, threatening travel chaos for commuters and visitors to the capital.

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Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members will walk out from 12 noon for 24 hours today (Tuesday, April 21) and again on Thursday, April 23, accusing Transport for London (TfL) of imposing a new four-day working week. TfL said services will vary across lines and urged passengers to check before they travel. Until mid-morning, there will be normal services, but services will be slowing down from late morning. After midday, there will be "significant disruption" on all lines, continuing through the following day. Tube services that do run will finish early, so passengers are advised to aim to have completed any journey by 8pm. Read more: London braces for four days of Tube strikes as ‘militant’ union blasted over ‘stranglehold’ on commuters Read more: 'Follow the rules': Cyclists urged to stay safe as E-bike boom expected during Tube strike

Disruption expected across parts of the network due to a dispute over pay and working conditions. Picture: Alamy

Tomorrow (Wednesday, April 22), Tube services that do run will start later than normal, with no service expected before 7.30am. There will continue to be significant disruption on all lines until midday. By the afternoon and evening, services will be slowly recovering, with some disruption likely until the evening. A further 24-hour strike following the same process will then begin on Thursday, lasting into Friday. Elizabeth line, DLR, London Overground, and tram services will be running normally on strike days Some bus routes in the capital operated by Stagecoach will be affected by a separate 24-hour strike from 5am on Friday April 24.