No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout Thursday or on the Waterloo & City line after midday.

A 24-hour strike by London Underground drivers will go ahead on Thursday. Picture: Nathaniel Noir/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A 24-hour strike by London Underground drivers will go ahead on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day working week, the RMT union announced.

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Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 24 hours at noon on Thursday, disrupting Tube services across the capital. The union met with London Underground on Tuesday at the conciliation service Acas in a bid to avert the strike. However, discussions ended after management "refused to budge on demands that the union had put to the company consistently since March 2025, when the ‘offer’ was first made". The union said: “RMT had warned that the proposals would force drivers to surrender hard-won protections regardless of whether they choose to work four or five days a week. “Under the plans, drivers face increased time spent driving trains, longer duties, earlier starts and later finishes, short-notice changes to shifts and attacks on existing transfer rights and annual leave arrangements." Transport for London (TfL) said it had revised proposals for a voluntary four-day week working pattern for train drivers, changing options that drivers can choose from, with an option to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee of remaining at the same depot now part of the proposal. Read more: When is the Tube strike this week? When London Underground workers are walking out Read more: 'I should have hit him harder': Fare dodger cackles in custody after seriously injuring officer in Tube station assault

The Piccadilly line was shut at lunchtime on Friday and remained closed until 6pm on Saturday in a TSSA union walkout. Picture: Monica Wells/Alamy

A normal Tube service is expected until around 10am on Thursday before services start to reduce. From midday, most Tube services are expected to run but there will be disruption on all lines. No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day or on the Waterloo & City line after midday. On Friday, services are expected to start later than normal, with disruption across all lines until around midday. From then, there will be continued disruption through the afternoon and evening as services return to normal by around 6pm.

Last week's TSSA union walkout happened over a dispute over a sacked employee. Picture: Monica Wells/Alamy