London Underground strike to go ahead as talks fail to resolve four-day working week dispute
No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout Thursday or on the Waterloo & City line after midday.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A 24-hour strike by London Underground drivers will go ahead on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a dispute over a four-day working week, the RMT union announced.
Listen to this article
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 24 hours at noon on Thursday, disrupting Tube services across the capital.
The union met with London Underground on Tuesday at the conciliation service Acas in a bid to avert the strike.
However, discussions ended after management "refused to budge on demands that the union had put to the company consistently since March 2025, when the ‘offer’ was first made".
The union said: “RMT had warned that the proposals would force drivers to surrender hard-won protections regardless of whether they choose to work four or five days a week.
“Under the plans, drivers face increased time spent driving trains, longer duties, earlier starts and later finishes, short-notice changes to shifts and attacks on existing transfer rights and annual leave arrangements."
Transport for London (TfL) said it had revised proposals for a voluntary four-day week working pattern for train drivers, changing options that drivers can choose from, with an option to remain on a five-day week with a guarantee of remaining at the same depot now part of the proposal.
Read more: When is the Tube strike this week? When London Underground workers are walking out
Read more: 'I should have hit him harder': Fare dodger cackles in custody after seriously injuring officer in Tube station assault
A normal Tube service is expected until around 10am on Thursday before services start to reduce.
From midday, most Tube services are expected to run but there will be disruption on all lines.
No service is expected on the Circle or Piccadilly lines throughout the day or on the Waterloo & City line after midday.
On Friday, services are expected to start later than normal, with disruption across all lines until around midday.
From then, there will be continued disruption through the afternoon and evening as services return to normal by around 6pm.
TfL said it had asked the union on Tuesday to postpone any industrial action until it had worked on proposals to address its concerns.
Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations for London Underground, said: “We met with the RMT today to discuss their ongoing concerns around the terms and conditions of our proposal for a voluntary four-day week.
"As part of those discussions, we committed to working on proposals to address several of their concerns and asked them to postpone any industrial action until we had done so. They have refused to withdraw the action.
“We have amended our proposals to guarantee that drivers who wish to continue working a five-day working pattern can do so, and have worked hard, alongside the RMT and our other union Aslef, to resolve many of their other concerns with the proposals and provide our colleagues with a real, meaningful choice on their own working patterns.
"Drivers who choose a four-day week, and those who choose to work a five-day pattern with the same terms and conditions as the four-day pattern, will spend less time at work per year, while delivering a more efficient, reliable Tube service for our customers.
"We continue to believe that the majority of the concerns from the RMT have now been resolved and we urge the RMT to put this proposal to their members.”
This is a breaking news story.