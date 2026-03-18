Tube strike called off: Next week's driver walkout avoided after 'progress' in talks between union and management
Other strike dates in April and May remain in place and additional action later in the summer are still planned
Two 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers next week have been called off after progress in talks about working hours but further walkouts from April remain on, the RMT union announced.
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The dispute - over the imposition of a condensed hours four-day week - is not resolved but negotiations between the Underground management and the RMT union are planned in the near future.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to strike from 12pm next Tuesday and again for 24 hours from noon next Thursday.
But in a U-turn, the union said steps have been taken in the "right direction" following recent discussions with bosses.
In a statement, the union said: "The dispute over the imposition of a condensed hours four-day week on tube drivers is far from over but LU management have taken steps in the right direction and are now taking the matter seriously.
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"After a year of telling us their imposed plan is non-negotiable they have now agreed to negotiate with RMT.
"Further talks are planned in the coming days and weeks to try and reach a negotiated settlement.
"All other strike dates from April onwards remain in place and additional strike action on 16 and 18 June has been put in place."
Further talks are planned in the coming days and weeks to try and reach a negotiated settlement.
Other strike dates in April and May remain in place and additional action on June 16 and 18 is planned.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: "Through our show of industrial strength and unity, we have forced management into a position where they are now willing to seriously engage with the issues our members want addressing.
"Further talks will take place and the dispute remains live."
Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations for London Underground, told LBC: "We are pleased that RMT has suspended its planned industrial action between Tuesday 24 March and Friday 27 March.
"This is good news for London and we will continue to work constructively with the trade unions to avoid disruption and address concerns."
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