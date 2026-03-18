Two 24-hour strikes by London Underground drivers next week have been called off after progress in talks about working hours but further walkouts from April remain on, the RMT union announced.

The dispute - over the imposition of a condensed hours four-day week - is not resolved but negotiations between the Underground management and the RMT union are planned in the near future.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to strike from 12pm next Tuesday and again for 24 hours from noon next Thursday.

But in a U-turn, the union said steps have been taken in the "right direction" following recent discussions with bosses.

In a statement, the union said: "The dispute over the imposition of a condensed hours four-day week on tube drivers is far from over but LU management have taken steps in the right direction and are now taking the matter seriously.

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