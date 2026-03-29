The University Colleges Union (UCU) described the move as “wholesale attack on their own staff”

London South Bank University campus in the Borough of Southwark. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

A London University has been accused of planning a “soul-destroying” P&O-style fire-and-rehiring of teaching staff - just months before a planned crackdown on the practice.

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Earlier this week. London South Bank University (LBSU) announced a consultation to alter the contracts of many of its nearly 1,000 teaching staff, watering down pension entitlements, removing workload limits and changing their pay structure. The University Colleges Union (UCU), which is representing the staff members, fears that those who don’t accept will simply be dismissed and reemployed on the new contract, describing the move as “wholesale attack on their own staff”. LBSU has denied threatening to fire and rehire its staff but said it was having to take “radical” action given the funding pressures facing the sector. Deborah, whose name we’ve changed, is one of the affected teachers. She opened up about the “soul-destroying” action taken by the university. Read more: Man fined £1,000 for 'putting envelope in bin' as council defends ‘zero tolerance’ fly-tipping policy Read more: ‘The Luke Littler of the snooker world’: Meet Tommy Tornado, 9, the sporting prodigy vying to take on Ronnie O’Sullivan

London South Bank University campus in the Borough of Southwark. Picture: Alamy

“The way they’ve treated us is absolutely horrific,” Deborah lamented. “It's a P&O-style stunt. We've not been allowed to ask any questions and have been told there will be no discussion until consultation opens on 14th April. “I believe, though, the consultation is to tick a box - I don't believe it will actually impact the outcome.” The practice of fire-and-rehire rose to national attention in 2022 when the British shipping company P&O Ferries sacked 800 of its seafarers and replaced them with lower-paid agency workers. The government has repeatedly referenced the P&O case in its drive to deliver a new package of employment rights, which was spearheaded in parliament by the then deputy prime minister, Angela Rayner. New powers will come into effect in October under the Employment Rights Bill, making it significantly harder for employers to fire and rehire workers on worse terms than their existing contracts. Under the university's proposals, existing workers would move onto a new contract which will see weekly working hours increase with no changes to pay. New starters would also be prevented from joining the industry standard Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

People stand on the picket line outside South Bank University as lecturers begin strike action back in February 2023. Picture: Getty