Londoners get unlimited bus rides for £1.75 this summer
Weekend Hopper launches to allow cheap travel across capital for all this year
Passengers can enjoy unlimited travel on bus and trams for £1.75 per day on weekends this summer, Transport for London has announced.
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Anyone who taps onto a bus or tram across a set series of dates through July and August can explore the entire network and board as many times as they like for the flat rate.
Sadiq Khan, who launched the scheme at Kew Gardens this week, said that the expansion of the Hopper Fare was to celebrate 10 years of the scheme which launched in his first year as Mayor of London.
"I am determined to continue to help Londoners with the cost-of-living crisis," he said.
"My Hopper fare has enabled millions of people to enjoy cheaper bus travel. I know how expensive the summer holidays can be for families and my new Weekend Hopper - which is a whopper of a deal - will make it cheaper and easier for Londoners and visitors to enjoy all that our great city has to offer this summer.
"I know that buses and trams are a real lifeline for many Londoners, and I’m determined to keep them the most accessible and affordable mode of transport in the capital as we continue building a greener, fairer, better London for everyone.”
Here is how the scheme works.
What is the weekend London bus saving scheme?
Transport for London has said that the Weekend Hopper fare will operate this summer on Saturdays and Sundays from 4.30am on July 25, to midnight on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31.
It means that anyone who taps on and off a bus will be charged £1.75 and then no further fare for the rest of the day.
The Tube is not included. TfL states: "Touch in using the same card or device on all journeys and you get our Weekend Hopper fare automatically. The Weekend Hopper fare also applies to discounted rate travel.
"If you travel on Tube, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth line, London Cable Car or River Bus services in between Weekend Hopper journeys, you'll be charged a standard fare. The Weekend Hopper fare will still apply to any further bus and tram journeys made that Saturday or Sunday."