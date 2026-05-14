Passengers can enjoy unlimited travel on bus and trams for £1.75 per day on weekends this summer, Transport for London has announced.

Anyone who taps onto a bus or tram across a set series of dates through July and August can explore the entire network and board as many times as they like for the flat rate.

Sadiq Khan, who launched the scheme at Kew Gardens this week, said that the expansion of the Hopper Fare was to celebrate 10 years of the scheme which launched in his first year as Mayor of London.

"I am determined to continue to help Londoners with the cost-of-living crisis," he said.

"My Hopper fare has enabled millions of people to enjoy cheaper bus travel. I know how expensive the summer holidays can be for families and my new Weekend Hopper - which is a whopper of a deal - will make it cheaper and easier for Londoners and visitors to enjoy all that our great city has to offer this summer.

"I know that buses and trams are a real lifeline for many Londoners, and I’m determined to keep them the most accessible and affordable mode of transport in the capital as we continue building a greener, fairer, better London for everyone.”

Here is how the scheme works.