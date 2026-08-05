An urgent appeal has been launched after a 15-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted on a train travelling to London Victoria.

The incident happened at around 3.10pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The man who assaulted her on board the service, before he left the train at Gatwick Airport station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help with their enquiries.

He was wearing a black hoody and shorts with white trainers.