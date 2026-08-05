Girl, 15, seriously sexually assaulted on train to London Victoria - as police launch urgent appeal
Detectives are launching an urgent appeal following a serious sexual assault on a teenager on a train to London Victoria.
An urgent appeal has been launched after a 15-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted on a train travelling to London Victoria.
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The incident happened at around 3.10pm on Wednesday afternoon.
The man who assaulted her on board the service, before he left the train at Gatwick Airport station.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help with their enquiries.
He was wearing a black hoody and shorts with white trainers.
Detective Inspector Ciaran May said: “We’re launching an urgent appeal following a very serious incident on board a train this afternoon.
"I’d urge anyone who recognises the man in the photo to get in touch with us as soon as possible.
"Likewise, if you were on the train at the time and witnessed anything which may be useful to our investigation, please get in touch. You can text us on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 469 of 05/08/26.