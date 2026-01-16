More cold weather looks to be on the way for England’s capital, with forecasters predicting a “snow bomb” could hit London in the coming days.

The Met Office, for its part, is yet to predict a “snow bomb” will hit the capital.

This freezing weather is expected to hit much of the UK, forecaster WX Charts claims.

Experts have warned -7C temperatures could descend on parts of the UK, bringing extreme weather and snow.

"The last few simulations have shown that high pressure develops over Norway and Sweden, and essentially we then start taking Easterly winds,” British Weather Services' senior meteorologist, Jim Dale, told the Daily Mirror.

Now the Easterlies start to come in around about January 21, so we're still some way away.

He told the Mirror: “If there was a Beast, it would likely come from January 21. If it's a damp squib, it could last a couple of days.

“But if it's a proper Beast, where we start to get the infiltration of snow, it could well last into into the early part of February without a question.”

“It wouldn't be that unusual to go a week, a week-and-a-half with that kind of scenario.”

The Met Office’s long-term forecast for London reads: “Throughout this period, the UK will see a battle between Atlantic weather systems attempting to arrive from the west while high pressure and colder conditions attempt to exert some influence from the east.

“Initially, milder Atlantic air is expected to dominate. This should maintain often cloudy, changeable conditions with showers or longer spells of rain for most.

“The wettest weather in western parts of the country, drier in the east. Temperatures overall likely to be around average with some night frosts in clearer areas. Later in the period, there is an increased chance that conditions will turn colder.

“This aspect of the forecast is still somewhat uncertain but the potential transition to colder weather also increases the chance of snow across parts of the country.”