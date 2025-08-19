London Zoo keepers have spent their day persuading hundreds of animals to get on the scales as part of their annual weigh-in.

But the highest recorded weight was expected to be Molly the giraffe, who usually weighs about 700kg.

Priscilla, a 30-year-old giant Galapagos tortoise, was lured onto a board scale with a lettuce snack while the Humboldt penguins jostled in line.

The Zoological Society of London weighs its animals almost every day, but made a special effort on Tuesday to record the mass of its capybaras, giant tortoises, and penguins.

Daniel Simmonds, London Zoo’s animal operations manager, said: “This is a monumental task.

“We look to weigh as many of our animals as we can and log everything onto our database and then share that information with other zoos.”

Keepers helped tempt animals onto the scales with food and recorded the weight which will have an impact on their diets in the months to come.

Many of the zoo’s animals are trained to perch on a scale while zookeepers note down their measurements, while, for some, scales may be placed in doorways or disguised in their habitats, meaning the animal can be weighed without realising.

Mr Simmonds said that they are hoping for some animals, such as those that are pregnant or growing, to gain weight.

“[It] is not just about numbers on a scale,” he said.

“Our animals receive world-class care – and a huge part of this is our meticulous planning of their diets.

“Our zoo-tritionist ensures every animal is getting the nutrients they need, while our keepers devise ways to feed the animals that spark all of their natural instincts – keeping them fit and challenged.”