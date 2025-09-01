Londoners will face a week of disruption as workers on the underground and the DLR take strike action over pay and working conditions.

The Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines will all be affected by the strikes.

Any services that run between Monday September 8 and Thursday will start later than usual, with no service before 8am.

From Friday September 5 until Thursday September 11, underground services will be severely disrupted with little to no service across most lines.

There will be no service on the DLR from Tuesday September 9 until Thursday.

Ruslip depot operational managers will strike from 6pm on September 5 to 5.59pm on September 6 over pay.

The walkout comes after management ‘refused to engage seriously’ with union demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week, as well as ‘failing to honour previous agreements made with staff’, according to the RMT.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) union, which is the largest specialist transport union in the country, said management’s ‘dismissive’ approach has “fuelled widespread anger and distrust among the workforce”.

Other Transport for London services, including the Overground, the Elizabeth Line, and the tram, will be running normally, but are expected to be busy.

Anybody planning to travel these days is encouraged to plan ahead, check before they travel, and allow extra time to complete their journey.

TfL's spokesperson said: "We regularly meet with our trade unions to discuss any concerns that they may have, and we recently met with the RMT to discuss some specific points.

"We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4 per cent pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of commitments we have made previously.

"We welcome further engagement with our unions about fatigue and rostering across London Underground, but a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable."

The disruption follows strike action on bus services in west, north west, and south west London on September 1 and 2.

Little to no service is expected on routes affected, other routes may be busier than usual.

The last RMT strike on the London underground was in November 2024.