A UAE-based gym is offering free self-defence classes after phone theft in the capital hit a record high.

The self-defence classes are being offered for free. Picture: GymNation

By Jacob Paul

At least 600 Londoners “sick of phone theft" have signed up to a self-defence retreat in Dubai, data shared exclusively with LBC has revealed.

Phone thefts in the capital hit a record high last year, with the Metropolitan Police recording 116,000 cases in a 50 per cent increase since 2017. This amounts to around 13 thefts per hour. Southwark and Hackney were among the worst hit boroughs – which is why Dubai-based GymNation chose these areas to advertise for its free self-defence retreat. The gym said it was offering an "escape" for Londoners "sick of phone thieves". The campaign quickly went viral, with at least 600 Londoners having signing up in a single month, data shared with LBC shows. The six-weeks of classes come at no cost at all - if you can afford flights to Dubai and accommodation in the city. Emma Taylor, 29, says she signed up as she wanted to brush up on her self-defence skills after two of her girlfriends were mugged in the capital. Read more: Tech giants 'not doing enough' to combat phone theft, MPs warn Read more: Extra 3,000 police officers to 'tackle phone theft and shoplifting'

Phone theft in London hit a record high last year. Picture: GymNation

Ms Taylor, who lives in Wandsworth, South London, told LBC she keeps keys between her knuckles when it’s dark and wants to feel more confidence walking the streets at night. When she spotted GymNation’s advert on a billboard in London she saw it as the perfect opportunity. She told LBC: “I'm way more aware [of phone thieves] now than I ever was. You see it everywhere. You see it on social media, you see it on the news. “Obviously being a woman and walking around on my own, I think it's probably not just phone theft that freaks you out, but.. all your senses are heightened. “I don't think I'd walk around anywhere in London feeling super safe. I don't know what I think I'm going to do with my keys in between my hands but like I would always be on guard. I think I'm always walking at a million miles an hour.”

Rory McEntee‏, Chief Marketing Officer at GymNation, said he had the idea to launch the campaign after learning four of his London-based friends had their phones robbed this year alone. He told LBC: “The idea is to offer Londoners an opportunity to escape, to give them more confidence,” he told LBC. “We're just trying to help provide a fresh solution to restoring Londoner's confidence. “With self-defence, it's primarily empowerment and giving people more confidence as opposed to anything else.” The free six-week class, which focuses on Muy Thai fighting techniques, has also seen 187 expats sign up. “Because we received a lot of attention on the campaign, expats have seen it, over here and said ‘actually I'm going back to the UK. I wouldn't mind brushing up on some self-defence before I return,” Mr McEntee said.