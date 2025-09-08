Crowds pack the buses in King's Cross following the closure of the London Underground. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Nichol

Hundreds of thousands of commuters woke to transport misery this morning as a five-day run of walkouts by RMT union members began.

Commuters face a week of transport chaos, with almost no tube lines running during the RMT strike. Picture: Getty

To add to the confusion, the TFL website crashed as users looked for travel solutions. Hundreds of thousands of commuters reportedly tried to access the site at once, overwhelming its servers. Disruption began on Sunday as thousands of workers walked out over pay and working conditions, with no services operating before 8am or after 6pm.

The Transport for London website crashed as Londoners scrambled for updates on the RMT’s five-day strike. Picture: Getty

The RMT strike disrupts all Tube lines, including Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria, and Waterloo & City. Transport for London (TfL) reports little to no service across the network, urging commuters to complete journeys by 6pm. The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will also experience no service on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September, and specific Elizabeth Line stations will have limited stops. The Centre for Economics and Business Research suggests the economic cost of the industrial action could be as much as £230m. This figure reportedly reflects the loss of roughly 700,000 working days across both TfL staff and the wider commuter base.

Strikes are set to also disrupt bus services this week, adding to the chaos caused by tube closures. Picture: Getty