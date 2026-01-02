The blue-chip index has hit a record high after rallying in the run-up to the new year

The FTSE 100 blue-chip stock index has broken through the 10,000-point mark to reach a new high. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK’s FTSE 100 has risen above 10,000 points for the first time, reaching a record high and major milestone following a notable new year rally.

The record-breaking push means the blue-chip index hit a new all-time intraday trading high, rising more than 1% to 10,046.3. The figure marks a rise of more than 114.9 points within the first hour, as traders returned from the new year holiday. The FTSE 100 has teetered close to the milestone mark in recent months after a knockout year that has seen it rise by 21.5% – the most since 2009. London's top tier was strengthened last year by the soaring share prices of some of its constituents, including precious metal miners, defence and financial services firms. Investors have been attracted to the relative resilience of the stocks amid turbulence in the wider financial markets, global political uncertainty, and a lacklustre performance for the UK economy. Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said: "This is a historic moment and already makes 2026 one of the most significant years for the blue-chip index since its launch in 1984.

A view of the Bank of England - as the FTSE 100 blue-chip stock index has risen through the 10,000-point mark. Picture: Alamy