Rules, which opened in 1798, has served generations of famous faces from Charles Dickens to Madonna

The restaurant, which opened in 1798, has welcomed generations of famous diners from Charles Dickens to Charlie Chaplin, as well as Edward VII. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

London's oldest restaurant, frequented by generations of celebrities and royals, has been donated to the National Trust.

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Its interior is very well preserved and has seen more than two centuries of continuous restaurant operation, which since the 19th century has maintained the tradition of English “country house” cuisine, the charity said. Picture: National Trust

There are rooms named after poet John Betjeman who gave an impassioned speech in defence of the restaurant and its “invisible atmosphere” when Maiden Lane was under threat of development, and writer Graham Greene who had birthday meals there and featured it in his novel The End Of The Affair. The trust described it as a “rare example of living heritage” where both the historic structure and the original use of the building – a restaurant – remain intact. Its interior is very well preserved and has seen more than two centuries of continuous restaurant operation, which since the 19th century has maintained the tradition of English “country house” cuisine, the charity said. The gift also includes the annual rent from the ongoing restaurant business which will go into conservation work each year. Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust, said: “This place is an outstanding piece of living history, with its corners where kings dined and writers and politicians plotted, and the traditions it kept alive through wars and upheaval.

The gift also includes the annual rent from the ongoing restaurant business which will go into conservation work each year. Picture: National Trust

“It has defied the odds to be standing here today, doors still open and treacle sponge still on the menu. “Mr Mayhew’s extraordinary generosity, and the care he has poured into Rules over many decades, mean this beloved place has a future measured not in years but generations. “His gift ensures that one of London’s great living institutions will remain part of the city’s cultural life, with all its stories, traditions and character intact.” Mr Mayhew said: “There are few restaurants in the world that have endured the test of time like Rules.

The restaurant’s proprietor Ricky McMenemy, who has worked there for 35 years, will become a commercial tenant of the National Trust. Picture: National Trust

“With many years of hard work, and some extraordinary strokes of luck, it has survived everything from redevelopment plans and changing tastes to the Blitz.“ When John Betjeman defended Rules from the GLC’s (Greater London Council) plans to turn the Strand into a dual carriageway in 1971, he spoke not only of the paintings, sculptures, stained glass and red plush seats, but of its ‘invisible atmosphere’. “My gift to the National Trust is in answer to that appeal. “The Trust will protect this place in a way that no-one else could, safeguarding its bricks and mortar, its famous interior and its invisible atmosphere, too.