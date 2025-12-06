As a Londoner, for me the start of the Christmas season isn’t marked by the first mince pie, or Christmas advert, but by the twinkle of lights in the West End.

An iconic destination year-round, the West End becomes truly magical during the festive season, and businesses invest heavily to deliver something special.

Across the last eight weeks of the year, millions of visitors from the UK and abroad flock to the district for standout festive experiences, from the much-loved Santa’s grotto at John Lewis, to Selfridges’ iconic Christmas shop and Claridge’s festive menus. The breadth of what’s on offer is staggering, with footfall in December 25% higher than in summer months and spend forecast to hit £1.7 billion.

During such a busy time, it’s fundamental that our streets feel safe and welcoming.

Like other UK high streets, the West End has experienced a rise in shoplifting, phone theft and anti-social behaviour in recent years. These are national trends, which have caused concern amongst businesses and the public alike. The seriousness of the issue has been reflected by a renewed focus on tackling high street crime at the highest levels. Just this week, the Home Office launched its Winter of Action, a ‘blitz’ on shop theft and street crime up and down the country.

However, as the flagship high street destination in the country, these trends play out on a different scale in the West End – amplified by visitor numbers and our reputation as a tourist destination. We are a unique location, and we need a unique approach to tackling crime.

New West End Company represents over 600 West End businesses, delivering on what matters most to them, with safety and security an area of top priority. One of our biggest investments is funding London’s largest private on-street patrol team, which works around the clock, 365 days a year. Our team provide reassurance, support store staff, and work closely with the Metropolitan Police Service to tackle and deter crime.

Thanks to our consistent collaboration with businesses, we’ve been able to build up a hyper-local intelligence picture – spotting crime trends and identifying repeat offenders. We monitor for suspicious activity (supported by our in-store radio network and Intelligence Hub) and can respond rapidly when an incident occurs. In the last few months, we’ve averted a high value watch robbery and supported one of Oxford Street’s busiest retailers recover over £1,200 of stock, taken in a single incident.

At Christmastime, higher footfall means more opportunity for crime, and we respond by taking our partnership approach to the next level. We’re currently running Operation West End, the largest private investment into security in the area, designed to provide additional resource and reassurance during the busiest time of year. It will see a significant uplift in our on-street security team on peak footfall days such as Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as weekends across December.

As well as uplifting our own team, we’ll be conducting joint patrols with the Met to target high-volume street crime – things like phone theft – and supporting covert operations, informed by joint intelligence, to disrupt more sophisticated criminal networks. Visitors can also expect to see a robust enforcement presence from Westminster City Council, targeting rogue traders and unlicensed buskers.

The recent step-change in the Met’s approach to tackling volume crime is a critical piece of the puzzle. The force has been clear that it now sees the West End as a strategic policing priority and is matching its ambition with 80 additional officers in the area, despite facing wider funding pressures. It is something we have long called for, and we’ve been encouraged by progress to date.

Businesses can play a key role in tackling crime, particularly when it comes to reporting and intelligence sharing. As their representative body here in the West End, we provide that vital link between business and the police and, looking ahead, we’re committed to doing even more.

We’ve represented businesses in the West End for over two decades and have seen the district evolve significantly in that time. When I first joined New West End Company, nearly ten years ago, our on-street team was more focused on helping visitors with directions or locating a taxi than tackling crime. Today, we are responding to more complex crime challenges than ever before.

Over the next five years, we’re investing £4 million annually into our security operations – growing our security team and investing in technology to drive greater efficiencies and bolster intelligence sharing. Working in partnership with the business community, the police and the Council, we know we can drive positive change for the West End.

Dee Corsi, Chief Executive, New West End Company

