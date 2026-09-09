The decision to call a mistrial came after jurors twice indicated they had been unable to reach a decision in the murder trial

Lone juror behind Lindsay Clancy mistrial 'admitted reasonable doubt'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A single juror who forced a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder case 'admitted reasonable doubt', the foreperson has revealed.

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Speaking out in the wake of the mistrial, a number of jury members, including the foreperson, have revealed further details about the single man who ultimately blocked Clancy's acquittal. The judge declared a mistrial last week after the jury failed to reach a verdict, and the Massachusetts appeals court denied the defence's last-minute motion. The decision to declare a mistrial came after seven days of deliberation, with the jury reminded on Thursday by the judge of the legal tests required, before the members were sent back to consider their verdict once again. By law, the court could not accept a majority verdict. Now, foreperson Ronni Carlson has revealed in her first on-screen interview since the trial that at one point during deadlocked deliberations, the group persuaded the lone juror arguing for a conviction to acquit Clancy. Read more: Chaos at Lindsay Clancy trial as woman charged over ‘filming jurors’ mobbed by media and another faints in courthouse Read more: Judge in Lindsay Clancy murder trial orders jurors to continue deliberating after they fail to reach unanimous verdict

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and defendant Lindsay Clancy listen to Judge William Sullivan speak with the jury after declaring a mistrial at court in Plymouth. Picture: Alamy

"He admitted he had reasonable doubt. I started filling out the forms," Ms Carlson said. "There were three forms I had to fill out, and I started filling them out. I wrote my signature on each one. However, the man in question then said: "But I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity." Under Massachusetts law, unanimous verdicts are the only possible outcome. In a case that gripped the US - and sleuths worldwide, courtesy of live-streamed court coverage - the former delivery nurse insisted she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Kevin Reddington, defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, walks through reporters and television cameras while arriving at Plymouth County Superior Court, Friday. Picture: Alamy

The psychosis defence would ultimately see her found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility. Moments after declaring a mistrial on Friday, Judge Sullivan paused the formal declaration for one hour, allowing Clancy's lawyer the opportunity to lodge an emergency appeal. However, the Massachusetts appeals court denied the defence's last-minute motion.

Lindsay Clancy looks at jurors as Judge Sullivan asks them to start deliberations for a sixth day during her murder trial on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool). Picture: Alamy

Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches jurors enter the courtroom during her murder trial on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Clancy doesn't deny the killings, but continues to insist that she was innocent. Clancy’s defence lawyer, Kevin Reddington, had earlier objected to the move, insisting that one juror, deemed to be holding up the unanimous verdict, be removed. In the note to the judge, jurors had claimed the single juror “refused to listen” to the court’s directions.

Kevin Reddington, lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, center, is surrounded by reporters as he leaves Plymouth Superior Court where the jury will return in the morning to continue deliberating in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy for the 2023. Picture: Alamy

After the jury returned to court on Friday, the judge read out a note from the jury declaring it was deadlocked for a third time. "It is with a heavy heart that we report we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to." With gasps heard in the courtroom, the judge asked the defence and prosecution for their thoughts. Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Mr Reddington, said the fact that the jury submitted a "very unusual" note meant that deliberations should continue.

Speaking later on outside the courtroom, Mr Reddington said the outcome came down to a single juror who did not follow the law on reasonable doubt. He said his client and her parents were "robbed by one (juror) for whatever (their) agenda was". "And I got a funny feeling that they (the jury) would have gone on for another week if they had to. So I hope that (juror) can sleep well at night." He also said that he wanted the same 11 jurors who appeared to be in Lindsay Clancey's favour if there is a retrial.