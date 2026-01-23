Picture a book club gathered around a table, or a reading group in a community centre, strangers drawn together by the pages of a shared story.

What happens in those moments when people connect over literature? Could reading together offer something our fractured, lonely society desperately needs? These questions drive The Queen's Reading Room's new neuroscience study, launching in partnership with The Bentley Foundation.

We've always believed passionately in the transformative power of reading, and now we want to understand what happens when people gather to share stories.

Books are extraordinary when you stop to consider them. They cost less than a cinema ticket yet offer dozens of hours of escape. They require no Wi-Fi connection yet transport you anywhere in time and space. Reading is the most accessible of pleasures, available to anyone who can access a library card or a charity bookshop, and yet we're in danger of forgetting why it matters.

We've always known that books make us feel better. The weight of a novel in our hands, the turn of a page, the quiet escape into another world, these small rituals have consoled us through centuries of human experience.

Now, science is beginning to catch up with what readers have intuited: literature might be more than pleasure, it could be something closer to medicine.

Yet Britain faces a reading crisis that should alarm us all. With reading rates at their lowest, we are turning away from the very thing that might help us navigate the epidemic of loneliness and stress defining modern life.

Last year, The Queen's Reading Room conducted pioneering neuroscientific research using brain scans and skin conductance tests to examine what happens when we read, and the early findings suggested something remarkable.

Beyond stress reduction, reading appeared to improve concentration by 11 per cent, help people feel more connected to others, and reduce loneliness by as much as 70 per cent. For a nation where social isolation has been linked to increased dementia risk, these initial results warrant serious attention.

Now, in partnership with The Bentley Foundation, we're pushing that research further into uncharted territory. Professor Sam Wass, Director of the Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth at the University of East London, will lead a laboratory-controlled study examining what might happen when we read together, in book clubs and shared reading groups, exploring whether the collective experience amplifies the benefits we've glimpsed in solitary reading.

This second phase matters because loneliness has become a public health crisis, yet we're only beginning to understand whether reading as a social act could offer a pathway through it.

The study may provide robust evidence for what our grassroots work already hints at. Through partnerships with St Mungo's homelessness charity, we've witnessed reading's transformative power unfold in real time. We've delivered over 2,300 books to people facing unimaginable challenges and have observed that literature offers comfort, connection, and hope when little else can reach them.

This research arrives at a time when communities desperately need evidence-based solutions to tackle isolation, healthcare providers and charities need data to justify investment in literacy initiatives, and individuals need permission to prioritise something as simple as picking up a book.

By World Mental Health Day on 10th October, we hope to have clearer answers about what shared reading can do. We've seen books light little fires in the darkest times, watched them reduce stress, improve focus, and forge unexpected connections between strangers who discover they're moved by the same passages.

The question isn't whether books work, it's whether we'll make room for reading in our increasingly frantic lives, whether we'll treat literature as the public health intervention it might actually be.

Every time someone opens a book, something shifts in ways we're only beginning to measure. Books make us feel better, the emerging science suggests as much. Now we need to ensure everyone can access that potential comfort, joy, and community, because in an increasingly divided world, reading might be one of the few things that could bring us together.

Make room for reading. Your brain might thank you.

Vicki Perrin is CEO of The Queen's Reading Room.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk