Bad weather is likely to have played a role in stopping migrants making the journey

People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat in Gravelines on October 22. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

No migrants have been recorded crossing the English Channel for 11 days, the longest gap so far this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The most recent date on which people arrived in the UK after making the journey by boat was October 22, according to the latest Home Office data. Bad weather is likely to have played a role in stopping migrants from attempting to reach the English coast. Storm Benjamin brought heavy rain and strong winds to northern France and the Channel on October 23, with further wet and blustery weather on subsequent days. The 11-day gap in arrivals from October 23 to November 2 beats this year’s previous longest gap, which was the 10 days from August 27 to September 5. Read more: UK sends 75 migrants to France and takes in 51 under 'one in, one out' deal Read more: Father of sex assault migrant victim ‘gutted’ at lack of apology and government silence over release blunder

People thought to be migrants onboard a small boat in Gravelines on October 22. Picture: Alamy

Channel crossings in 2025 are no longer running at record levels. The cumulative number of arrivals this year, 36,954, is 7% below the total at this point in 2022 (39,929). Some 45,774 migrants arrived in 2022 – the highest number in any calendar year since data on Channel crossings was first collected in 2018.

Migrants crossing the English Channel. Picture: PA