Francis Clifford Smith was convicted of murder in 1950 aged 25, and has been served his last meal eight times

Francis Clifford Smith was served his last meal eight times. Picture: Connecticut Department of Correction

By Georgia Bell

America’s longest-serving US prisoner who was spared execution eight times has died at the age of 101.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2. Francis Clifford Smith spent 70 years, 31 days in prison.



Sentenced to death for murdering a guard during a 1949 yacht club robbery, his sentence was commuted to life in prison in 1954, just two hours before execution.



Smith was paroled in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/pUyoMobR7a — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) December 20, 2024

This claim was later supported by one of the officers who questioned Smith, Major Leo Carroll, who told the Board of Pardons: “I'm not even sure he was present at the murder,” according to the Boston Globe. This secured Smith a reprieve from many scheduled executions, and in 1954, his sentence was changed to life in prison. Smith spent over 70 years in prison, aside from three brief windows of freedom. In 1967, he escaped from behind bars, but was found 12 days later. In 1974, he returned home for Christmas Eve and came back the following day, according to the BBC.