YouTuber and experimental singer/songwriter Look Mum No Computer will represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in May.

The electronics performer and self-proclaimed Eurovision fan, whose real name is Sam Battle, launched his YouTube channel in 2016.

He has since amassed more than 85 million views and 1.4 million combined subscribers and followers across his various social accounts.

He said: “I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey.

“I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously.

“I’ve been working a long time creating, writing, and producing my own visions from scratch, and documenting my process. I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created.

“I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesised!”

Read more: Met Police to probe claims Andrew's protection officers 'turned blind eye' during Epstein island trips

Read more: Starmer warned councils face 'race against time' to be ready for May local elections after 14th major U-turn