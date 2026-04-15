Controversial influencer Clavicular has been admitted to hospital following a suspected overdose while livestreaming to followers online.

The streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, is now said to be in a stable condition at a hospital in Miami according to the The Hollywood Reporter, after falling ill during a livestream on the platform Kick on Tuesday.

Clips from the stream have been circulating on social media where he can be heard saying to a woman: “Holy s*** dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f***ing destroyed right now.”

Another shows one of his friends asking Clavicular if he wants an "addy" - referring to Adderall.

The livestream suddenly ended and a video later appeared on X that showed the streamer being carried into a black car as an ambulance arrived.

Clavicular is known for 'looksmaxxing' - an online trend where people try to maximise their physical appearance. He has been known to spend hours hitting his jaw with a tiny hammer to put stress on the bone to make it stronger.

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