Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular hospitalised after suspected overdose on livestream
The streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, is in a stable condition at a hospital in Miami after a livestream on the platform Kick on Tuesday evening showed him struggling
Controversial influencer Clavicular has been admitted to hospital following a suspected overdose while livestreaming to followers online.
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The streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, is now said to be in a stable condition at a hospital in Miami according to the The Hollywood Reporter, after falling ill during a livestream on the platform Kick on Tuesday.
Clips from the stream have been circulating on social media where he can be heard saying to a woman: “Holy s*** dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f***ing destroyed right now.”
Another shows one of his friends asking Clavicular if he wants an "addy" - referring to Adderall.
The livestream suddenly ended and a video later appeared on X that showed the streamer being carried into a black car as an ambulance arrived.
Clavicular is known for 'looksmaxxing' - an online trend where people try to maximise their physical appearance. He has been known to spend hours hitting his jaw with a tiny hammer to put stress on the bone to make it stronger.
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His hospitalisation comes just a few weeks after he was allegedly filmed on an airboat, seemingly unloading a series of bullets into a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed at the time that it was launching an investigation into a video of a man shooting an alligator.
The streamer was arrested by police over a separate incident following claims he “instigated” a fight and “posted it on social media to exploit the two women”.
According to the local Sheriff's office, the clash allegedly involved his girlfriend Violet Marie Lentz, 24, and a 19-year-old female.
“Neither Peters nor Lentz came out of the residence to speak to deputies about the incident when they arrived at the house to investigate,” officials said, The Sun reported.
“Detectives from the Osceola Sheriff’s Office completed their investigation after reviewing videos and talking with witnesses."