The Attorney General has been accused of orchestrating a compensation settlement for a former Guantanamo Bay detainee whom he previously represented.

Lord Richard Hermer, a human rights barrister was appointed Attorney General by Sir Keir Starmer, with whom he had previously shared chambers.

Abu Zubaydah has been detained by the US authorities since his capture in 2002, and in 2006 was sent to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba where he has been held ever since.

He was held without charge or conviction, following allegations - which were later withdrawn by the US government - that he was a senior figure within the terror group Al-Qaeda.

He became the first individual subjected to CIA “enhanced interrogation” techniques in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Despite being aware of his “extreme mistreatment”, MI5 and MI6 submitted questions to the CIA for use during Mr Zubaydah’s interrogations.

Previously represented by Lord Hermer, Mr Zubaydah brought a legal challenge against the UK to the Supreme Court, arguing that the intelligence agencies were “complicit” in his torture.

The court ruled in his favour though it stopped short of awarding damages.

The Palestinian born in Saudi Arabia is one of 15 prisoners still held at the base despite multiple judgments and official reports detailing his mistreatment.