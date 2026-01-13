Attorney General 'engineered' payout for Guantanamo Bay terror suspect
Lord Hermer is accused of facilitating a large payout to a terror suspect who was held in the prison camp
The Attorney General has been accused of orchestrating a compensation settlement for a former Guantanamo Bay detainee whom he previously represented.
Lord Richard Hermer, a human rights barrister was appointed Attorney General by Sir Keir Starmer, with whom he had previously shared chambers.
Abu Zubaydah has been detained by the US authorities since his capture in 2002, and in 2006 was sent to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba where he has been held ever since.
He was held without charge or conviction, following allegations - which were later withdrawn by the US government - that he was a senior figure within the terror group Al-Qaeda.
He became the first individual subjected to CIA “enhanced interrogation” techniques in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
Despite being aware of his “extreme mistreatment”, MI5 and MI6 submitted questions to the CIA for use during Mr Zubaydah’s interrogations.
Previously represented by Lord Hermer, Mr Zubaydah brought a legal challenge against the UK to the Supreme Court, arguing that the intelligence agencies were “complicit” in his torture.
The court ruled in his favour though it stopped short of awarding damages.
The Palestinian born in Saudi Arabia is one of 15 prisoners still held at the base despite multiple judgments and official reports detailing his mistreatment.
On Monday, it emerged Mr Zubaydah has been paid “substantial” compensation.
The Conservatives have accused Lord Hermer, now the Attorney General, of “engineering” the payout.
Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said it was a “shocking misuse of taxpayer money”.
He added “not a penny” should be going to a man accused of running terrorist training camps in Afghanistan and acting as a gatekeeper for jihadists plotting attacks on the West.
Mr Jenrick demanded to know whether Lord Hermer had involvement in the decision in a letter to David Lammy.
“It is hard to see this as anything other than a payout engineered by the claimant’s former counsel, who now sits in the Cabinet that signs the cheque,” he wrote.
“Yet again we find Lord Hermer embroiled in scandal.
"He spent his life subverting Britain’s interests and simply cannot be trusted to put the British people first.”
A source close to Lord Hermer said: “Without commenting on individual cases, the Government’s robust conflict process would clearly preclude law officers having any involvement in cases in which they were instructed for other parties prior to appointment.”