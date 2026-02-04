Lord John Hutton told LBC that Sir Keir Starmer sacking key aides would not address the core issues highlighted by the scandal

By Chay Quinn

Labour peer Lord Hutton has warned the Mandelson scandal "could well mark the end of the Prime Minister's time in office" amid scrutiny over what Sir Keir Starmer knew when he appointed him as former US Ambassador.

After a bruising Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) for the PM, the peer warned that he thinks "this government is in serious trouble, and I think someone needs to rescue it from the malaise it's in." Speaking in the Commons earlier, the Prime Minister said Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking to Jeffrey Epstein and had “lied repeatedly” during the appointment process to the US ambassador job. Sir Keir admitted that he was aware of Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile when appointing him, but argued the "depth" of this was not known. Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Lord Hutton told Andrew that even if the PM sacks senior aides, such as Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, over the scandal, it would not "address the fundamental issue". Issuing a diagnosis of Downing Street's troubles, the former Work and Pensions Secretary said that "the issue is the leadership from the Prime Minister, and I think unless changes dramatically, I think the government is in serious trouble." Read More: Starmer forced to hand Mandelson files to Parliament's Intelligence Committee - as Met insists release could 'undermine investigation' Read More: Mandelson scandal ‘stains all of politics’ says Wes Streeting as he backs PM's 'transparent' handling of ambassador's vetting

Lord Hutton told Andrew that even if the PM sacks senior aides, such as Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, over the scandal, it would not "address the fundamental issue". Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir also said he has discussed with the King that Mandelson “should be removed from the list of Privy Counsellors on grounds that he brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute”. "He lied about that to everyone for years," Sir Keir added. But, he maintained that his team went through the proper processes, including security vetting, when hiring him. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is seeking to force the Government to release all documents showing how Mandelson got the Washington job, including messages exchanged with key figures in Sir Keir’s inner circle including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and top ministers. She said in the Commons: "The Prime Minister cannot blame the process. He did know, it was on Google. "If the Conservative research department could find this information out, why couldn’t Number 10? “On the 10th of September, when we knew this, I asked him at that despatch box, he gave Mandelson his full confidence at that despatch box, not once, but twice. He only sacked him after pressure from us.” She added: “Can the Prime Minister tell us, did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?”

Sir Keir replied: “Yes it did. As a result, various questions were put to him. “I intend to disclose to this House all of the – national security prejudice to international relations on one side – I want to make sure this House sees the full documentation so it will see for itself the extent to which time and time again Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process, including in response to the due diligence.” Concluding his statement to the Commons, the PM said: "I’m as angry as anyone about what Mandelson has been up to,“ he said. He said the disclosures that have been made this week of his passing sensitive information at the height of the response to the 2008 financial crash are "utterly shocking and appalling. “He’s betrayed our country. He’s lied repeatedly. He’s responsible for a litany of deceit. “But this moment demands not just anger but action.