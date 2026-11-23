By Chay Quinn

A referendum would always have been unavoidable if Britain sought to rejoin the EU, former Labour leader Lord Kinnock has told LBC.

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He said there was "no chance" of the UK returning to the bloc without a public vote, after Prime Minister Andy Burnham told MPs it would be "unthinkable" to rejoin without another referendum. Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Lord Kinnock said: "There is no constitutional necessity for a referendum. Precedence makes it absolutely inevitable, unavoidable. "There was only ever going to be a referendum if our return to the European Union was ever proposed." Mr Burnham made the comment in the Commons on Monday as he presented the EU reset deal agreed in Brussels last week. Read More: Burnham insists rejoining EU without a referendum is 'unthinkable' as critics round on new deal with bloc Read More: 'No guarantee' EU reset will cut food prices, Louise Haigh admits after ministers claim costs will fall

Asked by Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin whether it would be "unthinkable" to take Britain back into the EU without a referendum, the Prime Minister replied: "Yes, it would be unthinkable." Lord Kinnock told LBC that any move towards EU membership would take years, describing Mr Burnham's approach as "a very big picture over a long number of years". He argued that Britain should return to both the EU and the single market, and accept freedom of movement. "He said being outside the European Union and the single market has done more harm than good. He's right," Lord Kinnock said. "To do that, we would have to accept freedom of movement. He's just telling the truth, telling the truth to adults instead of trying to dodge it." He also argued that the idea of Britain participating in the customs union or single market without EU membership was "nonsense".

Asked about Sir Tony Blair's reservations about returning to the EU because of the importance of artificial intelligence, Lord Kinnock said Britain could influence the bloc's approach to the technology from within. Picture: Emanuela Zampa/Getty