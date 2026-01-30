Jeffrey Epstein wired Lord Peter Mandelson's husband thousands of pounds after he was convicted as a sex offender, according to the latest release of files from the US Department of Justice.

Lord Mandelson and Da Silva's inclusion in the files does not imply any wrongdoing.

The latest release raised further questions about Mandelson's relationship with the sex trafficker after he was forced to resign as US Ambassador over their association last year.

After Epstein's stint in prison for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2009, wire transfers were made between the disgraced financier and Mandelson's husband, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, according to the latest batch of files released on Friday.

According to the documents, Reinaldo emailed Epstein on September 7, 2009, just two months after he was released from prison and while Mandelson was Business Secretary in Gordon Brown's government.

Epstein had served 13 months for the sex offence.

In the communication, Da Silva asked Epstein to fund an osteopathy course and other expenses.

He said: “I sent you a couple of emails last week regarding my osteo course expenses, incl fee, anatomical models, laptop if you can help me with this. I hope you received them.

“I just managed to speak to the fees office at the osteo school and confirmed that my annual fee is of £3,225 ... They accept bank transfer and the details are as follows.”

Epstein responded later that day and said: “I will wire your loan amount immediated’y [sic].”

An email dated the next day showed Da Silva asking if a £10,000 payment included the school fees of if the sum had already transferred to them.

On September 17, Da Silva thanked Epstein for the money, saying: “thank you for the money which arrived in my account this morning”.

Earlier this month, Mandelson apologised for his association with Epstein, which is alleged to have continued into 2016 despite the banker's conviction