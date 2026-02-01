The peer, who was sacked as US ambassador last year because of his links to Epstein, featured in documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday related to the paedophile financier

Peter Mandelson talking to a woman. Picture: Department of Justice

By Rebecca Henrys

Lord Mandelson said he has resigned from his membership of the Labour Party as he does not wish to “cause further embarrassment” over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The peer, who was sacked as US ambassador last year because of his links to Epstein, featured in documents released by the US Department of Justice on Friday related to the paedophile financier. In one bank statement, a payment of 25,000 US dollars to the account of Reinaldo Avila da Silva, now Lord Mandelson’s husband, features on May 14, 2003. The statement appears to describe “Peter Mandelson” as the beneficiary of the payment, as the allocation “BEN” appears next to his name. Two later statements from May and June 2004 also feature 25,000 dollar payments to Lord Mandelson, one to an account which appears in his name, and another in which he appears to be listed as a beneficiary. Read more: 'Let's have some honesty': Housing Secretary appeals to Mandelson as he brands Epstein files underwear images 'disturbing' Read more: Sir Richard Branson said ‘bring your harem’ in email reply to Jeffrey Epstein

Lord Peter Mandelson arriving at the Cabinet Office in central London. Picture: Alamy

At the time, he was serving as Labour MP for Hartlepool. In a statement given to the Press Association, he said he had written this evening to the general secretary of the Labour Party, Hollie Ridley. His letter said: “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this. “Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me. “While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party. “I want to take this opportunity to repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now. “I have dedicated my life to the values and success of the Labour Party and in taking my decision, I believe I am acting in its best interests.”

Peter Mandelson talking to Jeffrey Epstein in an image that was released by US lawmakers last year. Picture: Department of Justice

Lord Mandelson said he had no recollection of receiving the payments, and did not know if the documents were genuine. Other disclosures from the latest Epstein files show a man who appears to be Lord Mandelson in a series of undated photographs, stood in his pants and a T-shirt alongside a woman whose face has been hidden. The peer said he “cannot place the location or the woman and I cannot think what the circumstances were”. Elsewhere, the files appeared to show Mr da Silva was transferred thousands of pounds by Epstein to pay for a fee so he could attend the British School of Osteopathy. Lord Mandelson appears to have told Jeffrey Epstein he was “trying hard” to change policy on bankers’ bonuses not long after Gordon Brown’s government clamped down on them in the wake of the financial crisis. Emails released by the US Department of Justice appear to show a discussion in 2009 between disgraced paedophile financier Epstein and Lord Mandelson, as they discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses.