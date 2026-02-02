It comes after he resigned from Labour to 'avoid further embarrassment' over his links to Jeffrey Epstein

By Henry Moore

Lord Mandelson will be summoned to give evidence to Congress over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to reports, the US House oversight committee, the body that has led the charge to have the Epstein files released, is set to issue a demand for the Labour peer travel to Washington to testify. The committee believes Mandelson may have crucial information regarding the notorious sex offender's crimes. The development comes after the Peer resigned his membership of the Labour Party on Sunday, saying he does not wish to “cause further embarrassment” over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Read more: 'Let's have some honesty': Housing Secretary appeals to Mandelson as he brands Epstein files underwear images 'disturbing' Read more: Sir Richard Branson said ‘bring your harem’ in email reply to Jeffrey Epstein

Lord Peter Mandelson arriving at the Cabinet Office in central London. Picture: Alamy

Over the weekend, it emerged that Epstein had sent $25,000 to Lord Mandelson’s husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva on May 14, 2003. The statement appears to describe “Peter Mandelson” as the beneficiary of the payment, as the allocation “BEN” appears next to his name. Two later statements from May and June 2004 also feature $25,000 dollar payments to Lord Mandelson, one to an account which appears in his name, and another in which he appears to be listed as a beneficiary. At the time, he was serving as Labour MP for Hartlepool. Mandelson has said he has "no recollection" of receiving the sums of money mentioned in the latest Epstein files, and said he does "not know if the documents are authentic". Last night, in a statement the former US Ambassador said he had written to the general secretary of the Labour Party, Hollie Ridley. His letter said: “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this. “Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me. “While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party. “I want to take this opportunity to repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now.

Peter Mandelson talking to Jeffrey Epstein in an image that was released by US lawmakers last year. Picture: Department of Justice

“I have dedicated my life to the values and success of the Labour Party and in taking my decision, I believe I am acting in its best interests.” Lord Mandelson said he had no recollection of receiving the payments, and did not know if the documents were genuine. Other disclosures from the latest Epstein files show a man who appears to be Lord Mandelson in a series of undated photographs, stood in his pants and a T-shirt alongside a woman whose face has been hidden. The peer said he “cannot place the location or the woman and I cannot think what the circumstances were”. Elsewhere, the files appeared to show Mr da Silva was transferred thousands of pounds by Epstein to pay for a fee so he could attend the British School of Osteopathy. Lord Mandelson appears to have told Jeffrey Epstein he was “trying hard” to change policy on bankers’ bonuses not long after Gordon Brown’s government clamped down on them in the wake of the financial crisis. Emails released by the US Department of Justice appear to show a discussion in 2009 between disgraced paedophile financier Epstein and Lord Mandelson, as they discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses.

An email dated December 15, 2009, which appears to be from Epstein, reads: “any real chance of making the tax only on the cash portion of the bankers bonus”. The reply, apparently from Lord Mandelson, reads: “Trying hard to amend as I explained to Jes last night. Treasury digging in but I am on case.” The emails suggest the peer, then business secretary, was prepared to lobby the Government over the so-called “super tax” introduced in early December 2009, by then-chancellor Alistair Darling, to clamp down on bank profits being used to pay large bonuses for bankers in the wake of the financial crisis. Lord Mandelson said: “Every UK and international bank was making the same argument about the impact on UK financial services. “My conversations in government at the time reflected the views of the sector as a whole not a single individual.”

Peter Mandelson is pictured talking to an unidentified woman while only wearing pants and a tshirt. Picture: Department of Justice