It comes as the Government announced business-rates relief for small shops, pubs and cafes in the upcoming Budget

Lord Mark Price spoke with LBC's Henry Riley on Sunday. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

Lord Mark Price has urged the Government to cut employer National Insurance for young workers, saying it would make firms more likely to hire those with less experience.

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Speaking to LBC’s Henry Riley on Sunday, the businessman and Conservative peer said the issue of youth unemployment needed to be addressed “really urgently”. “One of the things I would urge the Government to look at is what they can do to get young people back into work and make it more affordable for businesses to take young people on,” he said. “It’s something that needs to be addressed really urgently now.” Lord Price suggested an employer National Insurance "break" - or a substantially lower rate - for hiring people aged between 21 and 24. Read more: Pubs, cafes, and high street shops to be spared business rates in Budget overhaul Read more: More than a third of Neets living in nine largest cities, research finds

Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a 20% cut in business rates for 32,000 hospitality businesses including pubs, clubs, and live music venues in England. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

“At the moment, if you look at the cost of employing somebody, it’s the same for employing somebody who’s 21 or 22, or somebody who’s got three to five years’ experience who’s 26 or 27,” he said. “Because you’re paying a high level of National Insurance, and because of the minimum wage, that’s eroded any price differential. “It’s thinking about: what are the employment costs for young people? How can we make it more attractive for businesses to do that?” His comments come as the Government has announced business-rates relief for small shops, pubs and cafes in the upcoming Budget, with the threshold expected to increase from £12,000 to £18,000. Lord Price welcomed support for smaller businesses, but warned it would not help larger pubs, restaurants and retailers facing growing costs. “Anything that can be done to help the high street is welcome,” he said. “But it only covers smaller pubs where the business rates are low. It doesn’t cover bigger pubs or pubs that are in more expensive places.”

He said the measures were expected to assist around 2,600 pubs - only a small proportion of the sector - and warned the cost of the relief could be shifted onto larger retailers, supermarkets and online businesses. “What the Government, I think, will look to do is to get the money they’ll lose from giving that relief from larger retailers, be they online retailers or be they the bigger supermarkets - Tesco, Sainsbury’s et al,” he said. “That’s taking from some, who are the bigger retailers, to give to the smaller retailers. And that’s a question of judgement.” Lord Price, who previously ran Waitrose, said businesses could not continue absorbing additional taxes and employment costs without consequences for consumers and workers. He cited a warning from John Lewis and Waitrose chairman Jason Tarry that a proposed levy on larger retail sites could cost the group around £20m. “You can’t keep absorbing those costs,” Lord Price said. “They’ve either got to be passed on to the consumer in higher prices, or you’ve got to find efficiency, which is normally code for: we have to work with fewer people.”

Lord Mark Price, Conservative peer and businessman. Picture: Jeff Morgan 10/Alamy