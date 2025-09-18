Lord Stuart Rose, a retail veteran and avid remainer believes the UK government has a tough road ahead if it wants to bring the UK economy back to pre COVID levels.

Lord Rose told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the economy is 'flatlining', that Britain is 'in a mess' and Brexit was a 'catastrophic' decision by the previous government.

He believes that Brexit's damage has been 'clouded by the war in Ukraine, it’s been clouded by the global slowdown, it's being clouded by the COVID.'

The supermarket mogul believes the true damage will never be fully understood by economists, who will argue over the exact impact for the next '40, 50 years'.

His most damning assessment whilst answering questions on the state of the UK's economy was that Britain was the 'only nation in the G7' and 'possibly the G2O' that has failed to return to pre COVID levels.

