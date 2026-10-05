Lord Walney slams 'deliberately provocative' pro-Palestine march on October 7
The Met Police have faced calls to ban the student march taking place on October 7.
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Lord Walney has criticised a pro-Palestine march planned on the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, calling the action "despicable" and "deliberately provocative".
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Wednesday, October 7 is the third anniversary of the attacks by Hamas on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people, which sparked the war in Gaza.
A group of students calling themselves the University of London Coalition are expected to march from King's College London in the Strand to University College London in Holborn, beginning at midday.
The protesters have demanded an end to what they have described as a genocide in Gaza. According to Amnesty International, more than 70,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7 2023, most of them civilians.
Lord Walney, a former independent government adviser on political violence and disruption, has criticised the decision to stage the march on the anniversary of the attack.
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He told LBC: "My personal view is that it is despicable. It's very deliberately provocative.
"The trauma of the 7th of October is still.. I think it will always be, now etched into the Jewish identity, will remain a scar given the level of brutality, the beheadings, the rapes, the setting on fire, the way in which civilians were grotesquely and very deliberately slaughtered on the 7th of October.
"But it's a scar that is still very fresh. It is grossly distasteful and provocative to host this march on that day."
Lord Walney said Jewish students at British universities are already "having an appalling time", due to antisemitism on campuses.
He said: "It's frightening, it's disturbing what is happening on campuses for Jewish students, many of whom are now thinking, feeling that they need to hide their identity in going about their business.
"Jewish societies, known as J-Socs, they have often started, are now often not publicising the venue of their meetings in case that there is trouble and they're attacked.
"It is a deeply frightening time. This shouldn't be going ahead."
"Just ban it"— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 5, 2026
That was a common response to us urging students not to hold a pro-Palestine protest on Oct 7.
We can't ban protests & can only ask the Home Sec to do so if the risk of serious disorder is so high that it can’t be managed by conditions.
That's not the case here. pic.twitter.com/SBlXflFoIi
The Metropolitan Police has written to the four London universities and called on students to move the march.
They have also written to the four universities the students attend, asking them to “take all reasonable steps to ensure activity on their premises does not create an environment in which Jewish students or staff feel excluded, targeted or unsafe, and that they engage with their staff and students ahead of the march which is currently planned for 7 October”.
A number of vigil events have been planned and “serious concerns have been expressed about the impact of this march on students and staff, particularly those who are Jewish, the route, and the day it is being held”, James Harman, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Met Operations, said.
The Met has attempted to ask the organisers to “very carefully consider the impact their event will have, and to ask them to hold this event on a different day”, Mr Harman said.
He added: “Finding the organisers has so far proved difficult – and so I use this opportunity today to urge them to reconsider and to make contact with us urgently so that they can plan their event on a different date.
“I am also saying today to anyone who is intending to join the march – please reflect on the impact and distress it will cause on this very significant day, and exercise your right to protest on a different date.”
If the protest goes ahead, the force’s policing plan “will take account of the impact on the community that holding that protest on that specific date will have”, he said.
It comes as the force is planning to deploy more than 600 police officers amid half a dozen protests and events across the coming week.
On October 10, police anticipate that up to 10,000 people will attend the Palestine Coalition’s march.