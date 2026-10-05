The Met Police have faced calls to ban the student march taking place on October 7.

Lord Walney slams 'deliberately provocative' pro-Palestine march on October 7 . Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Lord Walney has criticised a pro-Palestine march planned on the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, calling the action "despicable" and "deliberately provocative".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wednesday, October 7 is the third anniversary of the attacks by Hamas on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people, which sparked the war in Gaza. A group of students calling themselves the University of London Coalition are expected to march from King's College London in the Strand to University College London in Holborn, beginning at midday. The protesters have demanded an end to what they have described as a genocide in Gaza. According to Amnesty International, more than 70,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7 2023, most of them civilians. Lord Walney, a former independent government adviser on political violence and disruption, has criticised the decision to stage the march on the anniversary of the attack. Read more: Knife-wielding small boat migrant who tried to storm Israeli embassy jailed for life Read more: Green leader Zack Polanski banned from Israel after party passed motion declaring 'Zionism is racism'

London university students take part in a pro-Palestine protest on the second anniversary of October 7. Picture: Alamy

He told LBC: "My personal view is that it is despicable. It's very deliberately provocative. "The trauma of the 7th of October is still.. I think it will always be, now etched into the Jewish identity, will remain a scar given the level of brutality, the beheadings, the rapes, the setting on fire, the way in which civilians were grotesquely and very deliberately slaughtered on the 7th of October. "But it's a scar that is still very fresh. It is grossly distasteful and provocative to host this march on that day." Lord Walney said Jewish students at British universities are already "having an appalling time", due to antisemitism on campuses. He said: "It's frightening, it's disturbing what is happening on campuses for Jewish students, many of whom are now thinking, feeling that they need to hide their identity in going about their business. "Jewish societies, known as J-Socs, they have often started, are now often not publicising the venue of their meetings in case that there is trouble and they're attacked. "It is a deeply frightening time. This shouldn't be going ahead."

"Just ban it"



That was a common response to us urging students not to hold a pro-Palestine protest on Oct 7.



We can't ban protests & can only ask the Home Sec to do so if the risk of serious disorder is so high that it can’t be managed by conditions.



That's not the case here. pic.twitter.com/SBlXflFoIi — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 5, 2026