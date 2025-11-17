Lorde has been confirmed as a massive headliner for All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park next summer.

The New Zealand singer, who is this week playing shows at the O2 Arena , will be back in the capital at the east London event on Saturday, August 22.

All of her shows come on the back of Virgin, her fourth album, which was released in July, on the same day she played all of the tracks at a secret Glastonbury festival set.

Also playing, across several stages, will be PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, 2 Hollis, Oklou, Rose Gray, and Audrey Hobert.

More acts could be announced on what is said to be an all-female day of performers.

All Points East works as a series of one-day festivals, all held in Mile End’s Victoria Park over the summer. Typically, the headline act will deliver a 90-minute set-piece on the main stage, with other performers on a variety of other stages over the course of the day.