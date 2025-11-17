Huge pop star announced for All Points East festival 2026
How to get tickets as one of the biggest names in pop confirmed for next year's festival
Lorde has been confirmed as a massive headliner for All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park next summer.
Listen to this article
The New Zealand singer, who is this week playing shows at the O2 Arena, will be back in the capital at the east London event on Saturday, August 22.
Read also: Music festivals in London park ‘have to be cancelled’ after court decision, lawyers say
Read also: Summer 2025 has proved why London is the greatest city in the world, writes Sir Sadiq Khan
All of her shows come on the back of Virgin, her fourth album, which was released in July, on the same day she played all of the tracks at a secret Glastonbury festival set.
Also playing, across several stages, will be PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, 2 Hollis, Oklou, Rose Gray, and Audrey Hobert.
More acts could be announced on what is said to be an all-female day of performers.
All Points East works as a series of one-day festivals, all held in Mile End’s Victoria Park over the summer. Typically, the headline act will deliver a 90-minute set-piece on the main stage, with other performers on a variety of other stages over the course of the day.
Who has been announced to headline All Points East 2026?
- Saturday, August 22: Lorde (headliner), Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress,
- Sunday, August 23: Deftones (headliner), Idles, Amyl and the Sniffers,
- Friday, August 28: Tyler the Creator (headliner), Rex Orange County, Turnstile,
- Saturday, August 29: Tyler the Creator (headliner), Daniel Caesar, Baby Keem
More dates and headliners are expected to be announced soon.
How to get tickets for Lorde at All Points East 2026?
American Express card members can book now, while fans can also sign up for a presale now to have advance access from 9am on Wednesday, November 19, from allpointseastfestival.com
The general sale starts at 9am on Thursday, November 20.
Lorde: Ultrasound Tour setlist
This was the setlist on Sunday, November 16, at the O2 Arena in London:
- Hammer
- Royals
- Broken Glass
- Buzzcut Season
- Favourite Daughter
- Perfect Places
- Shapeshifter
- Current Affairs
- Supercut
- GRWM
- 400 Lux
- The Louvre
- Oceanic Feeling
- Big Star
- Liability
- Clearblue
- Man of the Year
- If She Could See Me Now
- Team
- What Was That
- Green Light
- David
- Ribs (Encore)