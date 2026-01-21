A ban on social media for under-16s has been backed by the House of Lords following growing calls from campaigners, including actor Hugh Grant.

Supporters of the Australian-style ban have argued parents are in “an impossible position” with regard to the online harms their children are being exposed to.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a three-month consultation this week, which will consider the advantages and disadvantages of a ban, as well as possible overnight curfews and actions to prevent “doom-scrolling”, reporting back in the summer.

However, former schools minister Lord Nash said the consultation simply represents more delay.

The Tory peer argued the evidence is “overwhelming” for a ban, with support ranging from “medical professionals to our police and national intelligence community, from our teachers to hundreds of thousands of parents”.

Peers voted 261 to 150, majority 111, in support of Lord Nash’s amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill on Wednesday.

Baroness Floella Benjamin, the children’s TV presenter and Liberal Democrat peer, said: “It’s been well documented that adolescents are showing rising addiction to social media and face a doubled risk of suicidal behaviour.”

She asked: “What have we done to our children?

“Many of them have had their innocent childhoods snatched away from them, sliding down into a cesspit of uncontrolled harm, danger and disturbing behaviour.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...