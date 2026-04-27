Peers have voted in support of a social media ban for under-16s for a fourth time, in a blow to the Government.

The House of Lords voted 316 to 165, majority 151, in favour of Conservative former minister Lord Nash’s amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

MPs will be given the opportunity to vote on the amendment again when it returns to the Commons later on Monday, as part of a process known as parliamentary ping-pong.

The House of Commons rejected the ban for the third time just two days last week.

Education minister Olivia Bailey told the Commons that a consultation was the way forward before any plan to tackle social media-linked harms should be implemented.

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