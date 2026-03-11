Police forces can look into acts which appear to be motivated by hostility towards people with certain characteristics, such as race, religion, disability or gender, but which fall short of being crimes

Metropolitan Police officers outside the Houses of Parliament on March 21, 2023. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Peers have voted to axe non-crime hate incidents, almost five months after the Metropolitan Police announced it would stop investigating them.

Lord Toby Young of Acton proposed the abolition of non-crime hate incidents as part of the Crime and Policing Bill, which must undergo further scrutiny before it can become law. Police forces can look into acts which appear to be motivated by hostility towards people with certain characteristics, such as race, religion, disability or gender, but which fall short of being crimes. London's Met Police last year announced it would no longer investigate these incidents, after the force dropped a probe into social media posts about transgender issues by Father Ted creator Graham Linehan. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood earlier this year told The Telegraph she would "expect to see" non-crime hate incidents "changed, absolutely". She added: "The question is, what do you do instead?"

Lord Toby Young, founder and General Secretary of the Free Speech Unions, peaks from the main stage on day two of the Conservative Party Conference. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

Moving his amendment on Wednesday, which peers backed by 227 votes to 221, majority six, Lord Young said: “Placing a statutory limit on what non-crimes the police can investigate you for and record against your name is not just in the interests of my noble friends on this side of the House (the Conservatives), some of whom have had non-crime hate incidents recorded against them, it’s in the interests of then noble Lords opposite (Labour) and the Liberal Democrats. “Remember, the political wind can change. “It is in your interests to place a statutory limit on what the police can investigate and record as non-crimes, it’s in all of our interests. “It really should be put on a statutory footing.” As part of the Conservative peer’s proposal, police authorities would be banned from processing personal data to record non-crime hate incidents, but officers would still be able to look at information “relevant for the prevention and detection of a crime”. Forces would also need to purge their files of non-crime hate incident records which fall below a certain threshold, when they are discovered, and not release information as part of Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks. Non-crime hate incidents were introduced after the murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993 and an inquiry into his death, setting up a system for reporting and recording racist incidents and crimes.

Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon OBE leaves 10 Downing Street. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images